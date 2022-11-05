Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTHI
Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support. The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need. Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise...
WTHI
Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
WTHI
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
WTHI
Pamyua visits Sullivan, Indiana
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!. A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!
WTHI
Terre Haute VA to host free veteran legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA Clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first come first serve basis. These are things like driver's license restoration,...
WTHI
The local housing market is in a stronger position compared to other parts of the country
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to buy a house right now, you may be facing some extra challenges. Experts are now warning of a potential nationwide housing market crash. Fewer home sales and rising mortgage rates are contributing to an overall slowdown of the housing market, but...
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
WTHI
20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
WTHI
Chocolate Walk is back!
Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk tickets are on sale now!. Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk.
Effingham Radio
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Champaign County Clerk reports cyber-attacks on servers
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is reporting that computer server performance is being impacted by cyber-attacks on the network and servers. The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT […]
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41. Firefighters found the […]
foxillinois.com
Suspect in Danville shooting found in wooded area
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is injured and another is facing charges after a shooting Monday afternoon in Danville. It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. Danville Police arrived on the scene after a report of shots fired to find a...
WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN
Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
Comments / 2