Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI

