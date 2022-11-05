Read full article on original website
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
KITV.com
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday. A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
KITV.com
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.
Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect
A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.
Kapolei resident shot with pellet gun while walking dogs
It is part of Sean Tiwanak's Sunday routine. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Tiwanak took his dogs for a walk near Kapolei High School when the unexpected happened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
KITV.com
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: From long lines to sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii. While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu. Meanwhile, candidates made their final push...
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
hawaiinewsnow.com
