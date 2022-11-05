Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Onivyde® Regimen Demonstrated Statistically Significant Improvement in Overall Survival in Previously Untreated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
Trial met its primary endpoint with Onivyde® (irinotecan liposome injection) in the NALIRIFOX treatment regimen showing statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine regimen. Study met key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival with a safety profile consistent with the previous study. Clinical trial results will...
Woonsocket Call
New Discovery May Improve Prospects for Patients with Cancer
CDC data shows that cancer death rates have been dropping for the last two decades, with a decline of 27% being recorded in the period between 2001–2020. Researchers believe that this can be attributed to improvements in current cancer treatment and diagnostic procedures as well as the use of precise gene sequencing approaches to help treat cancer.
