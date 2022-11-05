Former Bulls star Ben Gordon arrested at McDonald's

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

According to NBC5 Chicago and Chicago police, former Chicago Bulls guard Ben Gordon has been arrested at a Chicago-area McDonald’s after a security guard was punched in the face on Saturday. The Chicago Tribune reported that Gordon “was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact”.

Gordon was arrested around 3:30 a.m. EDT on Friday after police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted from the McDonald’s. This is Gordon’s 2nd arrest in the past two months.

Per the report from NBC5 Chicago:

Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance by a man who was being escorted from the McDonald’s. A 29-year-old man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. A 21-year-old man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Both men refused medical help.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Gordon has had trouble with the law recently. He was also arrested at LaGuardia airport in New York as NBC5 Chicago added:

Gordon was charged last month with assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment in New York for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport. According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.

Gordon spent five seasons in Chicago and averaged 18.5 points and he won the 2005 6th Man of the Year award as a rookie.