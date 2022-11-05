Read full article on original website
Coastal Bend grocery prices continue to go up, but experts offer tips for saving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With inflation impacting many industries across the Coastal Bend, 3NEWS decided to talk to area grocery shoppers to see just how much they're saving at checkout. Antonio Sanchez said that going to the grocery store leaves a noticeable dent in his pockets. "I ain't saving,"...
How long the gross humid air lasts in Corpus Christi
Onshore flow keeps conditions sticky this week. The Beaver Blood Moon will also bring higher tides to the area.
Pet Of The Week: Flower
Stop by and visit Flower and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
Drivers asked to find alternative routes as construction on South Staples St. begins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters who drive through South Staples Street should plan for upcoming delays starting this week. A construction project begins November 7 at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will start on south staples street at Williams drive and work southward towards Saratoga boulevard.
'It's been quite challenging to hire people': Coastal Bend law agencies in need of dispatch workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A number of South Texas law enforcement agencies are either looking to hire dispatchers -- or are trying to figure out ways to keep the ones they have. 3NEWS spoke with several departments about their 911 dispatches, who they said deserve more pay and recognition...
Flour Bluff, south side drivers concerned over broken windshields
Several drivers on Corpus Christi’s southside claimed bullets were responsible for their broken car windows and windshields.
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter how long ago or how far away, we will never forget the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Next weekend, however, you won't need to travel too far in order to honor the lives lost in the Vietnam War. Kingsville...
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11 and it will be one Corpus Christi native's big screen debut. Neal Tyagi, a Ray High School graduate, did underwater stunt work in the movie. "What an opportunity it was...
Rollover accident in front of Moore Plaza shuts down SPID; freeway traffic down to one lane
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident in the 5300 block of SPID has closed eastbound lanes Tuesday. The Staples Street ramp onto the highway is also being closed, and traffic flow on the highway in that area has been taken down to one lane. Drivers in that area...
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Corpus Christi sold its water to Exxon and is losing its big bet on desalination
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—Five years ago, when ExxonMobil came calling, city officials eagerly signed over a large portion of their water supply so the oil giant could build a $10 billion plant to make plastics out of methane gas. A year later, they did the same for Steel Dynamics to...
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
Police investigate major crash on SPID near Staples St.
CCPD announced on social media that all lanes on SPID near Staples Street are back open after a major crash.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church holds mega festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church held a mega festival in Sinton with tons of music, food and fun. All the fun happened over at the San Patricio fairgrounds. A full line up of Tejano artists, among those lucky Joe and Solido. The funds raised...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Incumbent Corpus Christi mayor celebrates second term victory
On Tuesday night incumbent Mayor of Corpus Christi, Paulette Guajardo, and her supporters celebrated her victory against challenger John Wright at Brewster Street Icehouse south side.
Domingo Live hosts Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino receive Keys to the City of Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a solemn segment about Kingsville's upcoming visit from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall ended with a special honor for two of our own this Sunday morning. Just as Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino were about to wrap up their interview with Mayor...
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
