The boys are fighting! Luke Gulbranson is addressing where he currently stands with Craig Conover following their big blowup on season 2 of Winter House. “I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” Luke told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and some just aren’t.” However, Luke didn’t just stop there. “Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him],” he finished.

11 MINUTES AGO