NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip
On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
Highest-ever Powerball sparks influx of players
No one has matched the six winning numbers in 40 straight drawings for what now will be the largest Powerball jackpot ever.
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
LIVE BLOG: Barbara Canales concedes Nueces County Judge race
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The midterm general election is here and results for local and state races will start to pour in around 7 p.m. Follow this blog throughout the night for updates on important races. You can also see up-to-date results by clicking here. 10:02 p.m. Results for...
NOLA.com
He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.
Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammett won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
KPLC TV
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Hubig's Pies Are Returning to New Orleans Stores Today
No one has been able to get their hands on these pies since that tragic day until now.
WDSU
UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
