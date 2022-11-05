ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Baton Rouge Business Report

See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate

The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
GALVESTON, TX
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Northshore Road Trip

On this week's show, we’re trekking across the Causeway once again to explore the culinary scene in St. Tammany Parish. We begin at Backwater Farmstead in the rural town of Bush, Louisiana. There, Ross McKnight and his family make foie gras, a luxury food they hope to make more accessible in our state.
BUSH, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win

NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
NOLA.com

He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.

Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammett won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

UNO students overwhelmingly reject fee that would fund football team

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans announced Wednesday that students overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would fund a football team. The university issued a news release saying that the largest student voter turnout in over a decade decided against a new Student Experience Fee which would have amounted to an additional $300 per semester for full-time students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

