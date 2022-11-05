Tennessee-Georgia: A look at Vols' halftime leaders
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is playing at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Georgia leads the Vols, 24-6, at halftime.
Below are first-half statistical leaders for Tennessee.
Comments / 0