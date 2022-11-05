Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Colts Fire Frank Reich After Embarrassing Patriots Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, which led to the team firing head coach Frank Reich.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Stephon Gilmore would like to return to Patriots family after his career
FOXBOROUGH — From a distance and up close, Stephon Gilmore has seen former players like Ty Law and Richard Seymour who finished their careers elsewhere be welcomed back into the New England Patriots’ extended family after they retired. who returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time as...
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
Patriots offense falls flat as Colts LB calls out plays before they ran them
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots offensive struggles were expected on Sunday. The unit played against a good Indianapolis Colts defense without two starting offensive linemen (David Andrews and Marcus Cannon), a starting receiver (DeVante Parker) and running back Damien Harris. On top of that, it seemed like the Patriots play calls...
Dolphins bring 3-game win streak into tussle vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins seek to keep their recent stretch of success going while their opponent, the Cleveland Browns, are trying
