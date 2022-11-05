Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
959theriver.com
Lockport Man Arrested For String of Robberies Along Route 59
The man police believe is responsible for three bank robberies along Route 59 has been arrested. A Lockport man was arrested by Plainfield Police after an officer observed an individual at the PNC Bank along Route 59 in Plainfield matching the physical description of the suspect in the previous robberies. Officer Justin Barma took the suspect into custody without incident.
Police: Suburban man accused of stabbing roommate after being asked to turn down phone
HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged after being accused of stabbing his roommate in the head. On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call on Leeward Lane. Upon arrival, police located Wilfredo Gonzalez, 46, and another man, his roommate, with blood gushing from his head.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Monday, November 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Jonathan Varela for the unlawful use of a...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot
COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
Illinois Man Shoots at Cops, He Had $22 Million in Weed and Edibles
An Illinois man was trying to get away from the police, because he had $22 million in weed and edibles! Fox32. Jesser Oaxaca was in possession of a LOT of weed. Cops were doing a surveillance at a Wood Dale, Illinois warehouse. They watched a van leave the warehouse and acted on this...Following the van. Little did authorities know at that time, Jesser was on a Facetime call with another drug runner...Trying to figure out how to ambush the cops, they knew they were being watched.
CBS News
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Owner of Bridgeview X’s and O’s shot
The owner of X’s and O’s sports bar in Bridgeview was shot in the leg Friday night by a disgruntled patron who had been ordered to leave the establishment, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said Monday. According to Mancha, the man and his girlfriend were ordered to leave...
Austin Weekly News
‘You did not get away with this’
Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”. The drive-by shooting...
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
wjol.com
Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side
A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
959theriver.com
Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook
On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meijer at 225 N. Weber Rd. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in two prior robberies at the Meijer Gas Station. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle after which the vehicle fled to a residence on the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive. The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled on foot into the residence. Officers made contact with the homeowner and after productive conversation, were able to convince the two subjects who fled to exit the residence. Deandre Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Driving on a Revoked License, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobeying a Stop Sign. Sturdivant was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found
The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
wjol.com
Glasgow Announces Election Fraud Hotline
(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File) Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is urging citizens to report election irregularities to his office’s Election Fraud Hotline during the November 8, 2022, General Election. “I urge anyone who sees inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Plainfield Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Plainfield that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
Crestwood teen Ryan Plowman dies after catching mononucleosis
A 17-year-old suburban boy died after contracting mononucleosis.
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
959theriver.com
Minooka Polling Place Evacuated Following Gas Odor
A Grundy County polling place was evacuated this morning following a smell of gas permeating through the building this morning. Minooka Fire crews were called to the Lake Trails Clubhouse in the 400 block of Misty Creek Drive for a smell of gas. The building was quickly evacuated for about...
Comments / 0