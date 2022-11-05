This weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs will make just their seventh trip to Starkville, Mississippi for a football game. In the six previous meetings on the Mississippi State campus, the SEC East Bulldogs are 2-4. The two teams last met in Davis Wade Stadium in 2010. Mississippi State won that game 24-12. The big play in that contest was a 33-yard touchdown pass from Chris Relf to Arceto Clark to push State ahead by two scores in the 4th quarter.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO