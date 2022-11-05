Read full article on original website
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Tennessee
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs hosted Tennessee in arguably the most highly-anticipated game of the college football regular season. The final result was a resounding victory for the Bulldogs, which still managed to get several of their younger players into the mix. Georgia played 12 true freshmen on Saturday, including...
BONEYARD: A look at top-ranked Georgia
This weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs will make just their seventh trip to Starkville, Mississippi for a football game. In the six previous meetings on the Mississippi State campus, the SEC East Bulldogs are 2-4. The two teams last met in Davis Wade Stadium in 2010. Mississippi State won that game 24-12. The big play in that contest was a 33-yard touchdown pass from Chris Relf to Arceto Clark to push State ahead by two scores in the 4th quarter.
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama OL commits to Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — offensive lineman Vysen Lang from Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama.
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee
Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
How to Watch: Louisville at Clemson
Louisville (6-3, 3-3) travels to No. 12 Clemson (8-1, 6-0) on Saturday for a game that is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm with ESPN providing the television broadcast. The Cardinals are seeking to extend a four-game win streak, while Clemson hopes to bounce back from its first loss of the season.
Georgia football: Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington named John Mackey Award semifinalists
The semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, the best tight end in college football, were announced this week. Georgia, with the strongest tight end room in the country, had two players of the nine players on the list in junior Darnell Washington and sophomore Brock Bowers. Washington has eight starts...
