'The Batman,' 'Transformers' and 'Blade Runner 2049' Get New Movie Posters From Vice Press
Thought Bubble, the annual comics convention and art festival in North Yorkshire, England, gets underway this weekend, and with it comes some brand-new exclusive movie posters designed by artists from around the industry. This year, they're unveiling five new posters that put a different spin on the style of a pair of classic films and one new fan favorite. Available for purchase at various booths during this weekend's convention, the new posters include two pieces for The Transformers: The Movie by the artist Florey, two variants for Matt Reeves' The Batman by Sophie Bland, and a poster for Blade Runner 2049 by Matt Ferguson.
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
How M Links Bond to One of His Most Frightening Villains in 'Skyfall'
Sam Mendes's Skyfall, which celebrates its tenth anniversary today, is the deepest film within the entire James Bond franchise. After five decades, the series faced a question about the legacy of its protagonist. What role did an old-fashioned gentleman spy like 007 have in a modern world of espionage? Was Bond simply a release of the past, or could he be adapted into a hero for the 21st century? Skyfall reflects on Bond’s (Daniel Craig) past, revealing details about his upbringing and relationship with M (Judi Dench). Despite M’s tragic death, Bond emerges at the end of the film with a newfound confidence as he embarks on a new journey.
How to Watch 'Spirited' Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell
Legendary author Charles Dickens likely didn't realize how his merry masterpiece known to all as A Christmas Carol would become the prolific classic that it is in the world of entertainment today. We all know the story of how a greedy miser's hatred of Christmas turned into unconditional love after being visited by a quartet of specters, and the reason we're all so familiar with it is likely due to how many adaptations there are of the story. You have your classical and faithful takes like the stunning (yet horrifying) Robert Zemeckis animated film starring Jim Carrey (The Mask), and there are the more family-friendly comedic takes like The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), and who could forget the present-day meta cult favorite that is Scrooged (1988)? The latter example would probably be the best one to compare to the latest adaptation of Dickens's beloved tale, Spirited (2022), starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Will Ferrell (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures).
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
'Tales of the Jedi' Redefines the Importance of the Duel of the Fates Scene
Say what you will about The Phantom Menace, that movie is extremely important for Star Wars. Not only did it help define the tone of the Prequel Trilogy in the past, but it's also proving to be more and more important to the franchise's future, too. One scene, in particular, the climactic fight sequence that became known as Duel of the Fates - after the iconic John Williams track of the same name - proves to be the pivotal moment of the whole saga, and Tales of the Jedi, the most recent animated series developed by Dave Filoni, helps to further prove it to be so.
'The NeverEnding Story' Review: Wolfgang Petersen's Flawed Adaptation Still Shines
An adaptation of the epic children’s fantasy novel of the same name, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story remains one of those films that is etched in the minds of all who saw it in their younger years. As such, it is an artifact of nostalgia that doesn’t quite hold up as well as one would hope it did. However, it still remains a charming yet haunting encapsulation of a particular era of filmmaking that saw the fraught first adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
'Inside Man' Feeds Into a Concerning Trend on TV
With the recent streaming release of BBC One's Inside Man from creator Steven Moffat — which is currently trending in the Top 10 on Netflix, the romanticization of terrible human beings and their gruesome crimes is gaining more and more traction among audiences. In the spirit of Hannibal Lecter, and coming off the heels of another Netflix hit, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — which was just renewed for two more installments by the streamer, Inside Man is the latest offering in what is becoming almost its own subgenre, one that is capitalizing on our insatiable appetite for taking the lowest form of humanity and presenting them wrapped up in a nice, neat bow for our viewing consumption.
Flick Finally Gets His Payback In New 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Clip
In the upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, Flick is finally going to get his payback, 39 years after Schwartz triple dog dared him to stick his tongue to the school flagpole. As a voiceover in the hilarious new clip released by HBO Max tells, “If revenge is a dish best served cold, this was a frozen dinner.” This time around it's Flick who triple dog dares Schwartz to take a sled and make his way down what looks like an abandoned waterpark slide. As Schwartz makes his way down, Ralphie, standing with his son and Flick, is seen getting nervous all over again. While in the cult classic original movie, the firefighters and police got involved to save the day for Flick, Schwartz’s fate will only be known when the new movie comes out and for that, the clip certainly tickles our nostalgic bone.
