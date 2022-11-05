ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

#21 Creighton rallies in second half to win at #23 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On opening night of the NCAA Division One women’s college basketball season, the only battle between ranked teams in was at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. And the battle lived up to the billing with #21 Creighton rallying past #23 South Dakota...
BROOKINGS, SD
lhsstatesman.com

Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?

Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
B102.7

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Roll over crash near Wall Lake Corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigates a crash on November 6th. They arrived in the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street and found a single-vehicle rollover crash. A northbound vehicle on 463rd Avenue drove on the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected. and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Still in “pretty good shape”

Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
MOODY COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

West Side Park Reopens to Fanfare

A good sized crowd enjoyed some pleasantly warm temperatures on Monday evening for the reopening of West Side Park, and the dedication of the new pedestrian bridge. Doug Ekeren, CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, describes how important it was to be a part of this renovation project…. The pond...
YANKTON, SD

