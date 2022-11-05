Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
#21 Creighton rallies in second half to win at #23 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On opening night of the NCAA Division One women’s college basketball season, the only battle between ranked teams in was at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. And the battle lived up to the billing with #21 Creighton rallying past #23 South Dakota...
swishappeal.com
No. 21 Creighton, No. 23 South Dakota State clash in battle of highest-ranked non-Power 5/UConn teams
The Creighton Bluejays had never been to the Sweet Sixteen before last season and they made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Head coach Jim Flanery knows “the bar has been raised.”. The Bluejays return three members of their core group in Emma Ronsiek, Lauren Jensen and...
lhsstatesman.com
Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?
Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
kelo.com
Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
101.9 KELO-FM
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
kelo.com
Roll over crash near Wall Lake Corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigates a crash on November 6th. They arrived in the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street and found a single-vehicle rollover crash. A northbound vehicle on 463rd Avenue drove on the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected. and...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Still in “pretty good shape”
Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
kynt1450.com
West Side Park Reopens to Fanfare
A good sized crowd enjoyed some pleasantly warm temperatures on Monday evening for the reopening of West Side Park, and the dedication of the new pedestrian bridge. Doug Ekeren, CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, describes how important it was to be a part of this renovation project…. The pond...
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
Comments / 0