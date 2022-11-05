ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston leaves game against Stanford with injury

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

John Canzano's remarkable story of a life saved at WSU's Martin Stadium

PULLMAN -- Longtime Oregon-area sportswriter John Canzano shared a remarkable piece about how fate resulted in a life being saved at Washington State's game against Utah two weeks ago in Martin Stadium. In Canzano's story, he details how WSU fan Rob Martin was in a suite and suddenly became unresponsive. And how nurse Andrea Perry, who has been battling colon cancer, jumped at the sign and resuscitated Martin, saving his life.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

WSU hoops: 5 questions with forward DJ Rodman as season tips off today

PULLMAN -- With Washington State set to tip off the season today against Texas State at 4 (TV: Pac-12 Washington), CF.C swung by practice this weekend to get a quick glimpse of the team and to talk to fourth-year wing DJ Rodman. The 6-6, 215-pounder from Newport Beach, Calif., is happy to be back healthy after dealing with injuries in the offseason.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning

A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete

The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison

A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy