Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston leaves game against Stanford with injury

First look: Washington State, reinvigorated and one win shy of bowl eligibility, hosts Arizona State team led by interim coach
What is it? Coming off a reinvigorating victory, Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) is eyeing bowl eligibility when it faces Arizona State (3-6, 2-4), which is playing under an interim coach. Where is it? WSU will host the Sun Devils for family weekend at Gesa Field in Pullman. When is...
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
John Canzano's remarkable story of a life saved at WSU's Martin Stadium
PULLMAN -- Longtime Oregon-area sportswriter John Canzano shared a remarkable piece about how fate resulted in a life being saved at Washington State's game against Utah two weeks ago in Martin Stadium. In Canzano's story, he details how WSU fan Rob Martin was in a suite and suddenly became unresponsive. And how nurse Andrea Perry, who has been battling colon cancer, jumped at the sign and resuscitated Martin, saving his life.
Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State
PULLMAN – Before the season, Washington State coach Kyle Smith predicted “distribution” to be a key strength of this new-look Cougars squad. In WSU’s season opener, a newcomer put together the best passing performance by a Cougar in recent memory. Transfer guard Justin Powell dazzled with...
WSU hoops: 5 questions with forward DJ Rodman as season tips off today
PULLMAN -- With Washington State set to tip off the season today against Texas State at 4 (TV: Pac-12 Washington), CF.C swung by practice this weekend to get a quick glimpse of the team and to talk to fourth-year wing DJ Rodman. The 6-6, 215-pounder from Newport Beach, Calif., is happy to be back healthy after dealing with injuries in the offseason.
Vandals hunt down Grizz, but incredible season ends in heartbreaking fashion
As the Idaho Vandals looked to raise the Big Sky Championship trophy, they had to wait for their first opponent. The Montana Grizzlies played and defeated Portland state 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a semifinal vs Idaho. Both teams come into the game hungry for a birth in the Big Sky championship game.
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete
The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
