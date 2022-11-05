I have this crazy idea to own and operate an old hotel/bar/restaurant in a sleepy town in Montana. My complete lack of experience in any of those industries doesn't extinguish my silly fantasy. I mean, I love historic bars. I enjoy staying in hotels (who doesn't?) and I like to cook. Surely, that's enough to convince a banker to loan me a sizeable chunk of money to pursue my dream?

HARLOWTON, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO