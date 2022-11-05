Read full article on original website
Compass in Ridgefield Hosts Food Drive Now Through Monday, November 14
Karla Murtaugh and her team at Compass Real Estate on Main Street in Ridgefield are encouraging the community to help them feed families in need this holiday season. Please bring your donation of non-perishable food items to Compass (270 Main Street, Suite #2) now through Monday, November 14. Donations will be delivered to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.
Darien Forward campaign launched by The Darien Foundation as part of 2022-23 Annual Appeal
The Darien Foundation is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with the release of its Annual Appeal, which arrived in mailboxes throughout Darien this week. This year’s appeal is centered around the theme Darien Forward and invites residents to join The Foundation in supporting opportunities that will enhance the quality of life for the entire Darien community, in the present and for generations to come.
Kershner Gallery Invites Artists 18+ To Enter Community Art Show
Fairfield, CT - The Curatorial Committee for the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites all area artists over 18 to enter its Community Art Show. The theme is “New Beginnings...After the Pause”. Entry forms are in the gallery and online at the library website,...
Ridgefield ECDC Invites Residents to Nominate for Cultural District Award
The Ridgefield Economic & Community Development Commission invites residents to nominate individuals for the first-ever Cultural District Award. The presentation of the annual award will go to an honoree who has made an extraordinary contribution to the economic development of the town by furthering some aspect of Ridgefield’s cultural district.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Byram Pizza Company
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Byram Pizza...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Center for Varicose Veins
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Center for...
Pedestrain Fatally Hit Crossing Danbury Road: New Milford Police Department Investigating
The New Milford Police Department reports that they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place on Danbury Road in front of Route 7 Travel Plaza on November 8 at approximately 5:11 pm. According to the police report, a pedestrian was crossing Danbury Road when he was struck...
Westport Police Promote Four Officers
On Friday, November 4th, 2022, Westport Police held a promotional ceremony at Town Hall where the following officers were promoted. Corporal Howard Simpson was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Simpson was hired as a Patrol Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014. Prior to joining the Westport Police Department, Sgt Simpson spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police. He is EMT certified, an Intoxilyzer and TASER instructor and has been a member of the Accident Investigation Team, Marine Division and Police Union Executive Board where he served as President for 7 years. Sergeant Simpson will be assigned to the Patrol Division.
The Kennedy Collective To Unveil 2023 Calendar
Trumbull, CT — The Kennedy Collective and M&T Bank are hosting a reception to celebrate the unveiling of The Kennedy Collective 2023 ‘A Unique Perspective’ Calendar. The reception will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 5:30 – 7:30pm at the organization’s Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative (MDAC) located at 1042 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT (entrance on John Street). Guests will experience the Calendar and MDAC group exhibits, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments prepared by Soups and Such, The Kennedy Collective catering enterprise. All guests will receive a complimentary 2023 “A Unique Perspective” calendar.
Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz earns Lasell Women's Volleyball Rookie Award
Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz takes home Lasell Women's Volleyball Rookie Award. The Lasell Women's Volleyball team had six of their student-athletes take home Great Northeast Athletic Conference awards along with their Head Coach Jeff Vautrin, who earned GNAC Coach of the Year award. First-year athletes including Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz...
SHU PA Students Completing Clinical Rotation in Ireland
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two students in Sacred Heart University’s physician assistant (PA) studies program, Samantha Kennedy and Michaela Davies, are completing their clinical rotation where no SHU graduate student ever has before–in a rural town on Ireland’s Atlantic coast. Their venture coincides with the first year the University’s...
Ambler Farm in HIRING an Administrative Coordinator
Ambler Farm is looking for an experienced and organized part-time Administrative Coordinator to support our day-to-day operations. This individual will assist with basic database management, communications, rentals, mailings, membership records, marketing, event, program, and general staff support. The ideal candidate for this position has impeccable attention to detail, strong communication and technical skills, and is a self-starter who is energetic, positive, and willing to jump in and grow with us.
Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team Takes FCIAC Championship
Congratulations to the Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team and Coach Paul Marchese for earning the title FCIAC Champions!. The Tigers swam to victory on Friday, November 4 in Greenwich. This is the first time RHS swimmers and divers have won the championship since 2016!. According to FCIAC...
The brightest stars bring the greatest show to Ridgefield and remind us we matter, we are enough
Those who were fortunate enough to attend SPHERE’s production of The Greatest Showman yesterday felt something remarkable. The love was palpable. Whatever you do, do it with all your might. - P.T. Barnum. In front of a sold-out crowd at The Ridgefield Playhouse stage on Sunday afternoon, we witnessed...
Ridgefield Singer/Songwriter to Release New Album Featuring Twelve Original Songs
Ridgefield singer/songwriter George Brennan is thrilled to announce that after six years, he has completed a brand new album featuring twelve original songs. Fittingly titled “Endemic,” Brennan says the completion of the album coincided with end of the pandemic. “It has a very rhythmic acoustic pop vibe and...
