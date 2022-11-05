Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
When Do New Episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 Come Out?
The White Lotus Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO The White Lotus Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO. Somehow it seems The White Lotus resort collection has maintained its sterling reputation—despite the recent murder at its Maui outpost—and The White Lotus season 2 is officially back on HBO, this time a few thousand miles away on the shores of Sicily. With a new destination, a new cast, and, oop, a new smattering of dead bodies, there’s a lot to explore in this new chapter of showrunner Mike White’s hit series.
msn.com
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Elle
Ryan Reynolds on How His Daughters See ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift and Wanting Baby #4 to Be Another Girl
Ryan Reynolds has been out doing press for his holiday film Spirited, and he hasn't shied away from questions about his hopes for his and Blake Lively's fourth child, with whom she is pregnant currently, and the couple's relationship with Taylor Swift. Swift famously shared the name of their current youngest, third daughter Betty, on her album folklore with their blessing.
Elle
For Patti Wilson, It’s Always About the Next Project
Patti Wilson is a woman of few words—publicly at least, famously only giving a handful of interviews over the course of her storied career. She instead lets her work speak for itself, with over 30 years of fashion experience that redefines the way we look at styling. And boy, does the work talk: Wilson’s ability to thread a narrative needle through a rack of clothing is second to none. Her world-building skill set was formed in the late ’80s and early ’90s in New York City, before she quickly garnered international attention and started working for magazines like i-D and Vogue Italia. Specifically, Wilson’s genre-bending editorials with photographer David LaChapelle, to me, modernized the fashion image beyond studio looks and high fashion.
Elle
Selena Gomez Responds to the Drama Over Kidney Donor Francia Raisa's Instagram Comment
Selena Gomez broke her silence on drama brewing online between her and her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa. Raisa drew attention over the weekend when she commented “Interesting,” then deleted it on a post E! shared on its Instagram featuring Gomez's Rolling Stone quote about Taylor Swift being Gomez's only “industry” friend. Gomez didn't specify which industry she meant, but many assumed it was just the music industry. Raisa is an actress.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Tells Julia Fox She ‘Can’t Imagine’ Having a Traditional Relationship ‘Ever’ Again
Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox are giving us the crossover episode we never knew we needed. The duo get up close and personal in the latest episode of EmRata's podcast, High Low, in which they openly discuss the complications, struggles, and joys of single motherhood. Ratajkowski shares her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Fox also has a one-year-old son, named Valentino, whom she shares with ex Peter Artemiev.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Elle
Sydney Sweeney's Modern Ballerina Beauty Look Is So On Point
From Barbie-core to ballet flats, pretty-in-pink has been the reigning hue of this Autumn's palette, and beauty is once again, no exception. Despite associating her Euphoria character Cassie more with Y2K, baby blue and not-so-tearproof make-up than armfuls of blush tulle, Sydney Sweeney's 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet look this weekend was nothing short of pristine pink. The White Lotus actor debuted a new iteration of this season's rose-toned beauty palette, a graceful and infinitely feminine look that we're dubbing 'The Modern Ballerina'.
Elle
What Truth Does The Crown Owe the Monarchy?
Within the first 10 minutes of Netflix’s long-awaited fifth season of The Crown, Dominic West’s Prince Charles turns to Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana and leans in close, suddenly conspiratorial. “What do you think?” he asks. “Shall we give them some of the old magic?” Diana, ever up for a performance, is game: “Well, come on then. Let’s blow them away.”
Elle
Sydney Sweeney Is Enchanting In A Glittering Fishnet Dress
Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram today, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau...
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Seen on a ‘Very Low-Key’ Dinner Date in Ojai
8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style. Restaurantgoers at Ojai, California’s The Dutchess took in a rare sight recently: an actual duchess dining there. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen on a date at the bakery, café, and restaurant. Multiple sources confirmed the outing to Hello! and one onlooker shared details on what the couple was like off-camera and off-duty.
Elle
5 In 5 With Myha'la Herrold - The Actor's Go-To Skincare Routine In Five Minutes
'Usually I'm like a ten to fifteen product gal,' shares Industry actor and the star of ELLE UK's latest episode of '5 In 5', Myha'la Herrold. 'I'm obsessed with skincare and I love trying new things.'. Luckily for us, Herrold has a pared back version of her regular extensive regime...
Elle
Why Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Keeping Her Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Private for Zayn Malik’s Sake
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio aren’t about to be photographed kissing in the street. A source explained to Entertainment Tonight that while the two are happily still seeing each other following the start of their romance in September, Hadid has chosen to keep their relationship private out of respect to Zayn Malik, her ex-boyfriend and daughter Khai’s father, who she split from a year ago.
Elle
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel Has Announced He Will Return As Host
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars in 2023, making it his third time fronting the biggest event in show business. The late-night TV presenter last fronted the show in 2018, a year after his debut in 2017. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind...
Elle
Gigi Hadid Channels Punk Supermodel At The CFDA Fashion Awards
Undeniably, grey lipstick is a bold choice for anyone not wearing a Halloween costume. Just the thought of it conjures up images of a washed out, lacklustre, slightly zombie-esque finish. Plus, how does one wear grey lipstick? What even goes with it? According to Gigi Hadid, with a Thom Browne tweed suit and faux septum piercing, of course.
Elle
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Showed Off Chic Date Night Style During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and The OC’s Adam Brody had a rare red carpet date night yesterday, attending the premiere of Brody’s new mini series Fleishman Is in Trouble in New York City. And it was clear in photos how smitten they remain of each other. The...
Elle
Selena Gomez Hints At New Untold Stories About Dating and More In Her Upcoming Album
With the release of Selena Gomez's new documentary on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Gomez has started to talk about new music, too. She began by releasing a song to accompany the film about her struggles with her physical and mental health, also called “My Mind and Me.”
Elle
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Stoke Rumors They’re Dating Again With PDA-Filled Walk
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may not be the only rekindled celebrity couple making headlines this week. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who broke up in June 2019, sparked rumors they’re dating again when they were photographed being very affectionate with each other while on a walk in New York City. The former and maybe now back-on couple share five-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, who they welcomed in 2017.
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Went Makeup-Free in a Jumpsuit for a Walk with Cooke Maroney and Their Son Cy
9 Times You Fell in Love with Jennifer Lawrence 9 Times You Fell in Love with Jennifer Lawrence. New York City paparazzi captured a rare look at Jennifer Lawrence out and about and dressed down. Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were photographed, out walking with their 8-month-old son Cy while getting lunch out. Lawrence was makeup-free, wearing her hair in a low ponytail. She dressed up in a navy jumpsuit and accessorized with cream Mary Jane ballet flats.
Elle
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Visited Chadwick Boseman's Grave Before Filming
Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens this weekend, one of its stars, Lupita Nyong'o, has shared that the cast paid respects to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman before filming started. The former ELLE UK cover star, who reprises her role as Nakia in the movie, revealed that...
Comments / 0