University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch

Montana governor touts apprenticeship programs, housing task force recommendations in front of Bozeman apartment development. Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry...
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween

Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
