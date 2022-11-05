Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Initial results show voters in favor of Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As all precincts are partially reporting, the Gallatin County Rest Home Mill Levy is seeing a lead as initial results come in. As of 5:23 a.m., there are 25,195 votes for the levy and 14,874 against the levy. The levy would fund the ongoing operations and capital...
explorebigsky.com
University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week
Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
explorebigsky.com
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch
Montana governor touts apprenticeship programs, housing task force recommendations in front of Bozeman apartment development. Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
beckersasc.com
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
2022 Election Results: Live updates for Gallatin County and statewide races
It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
montanaoutdoor.com
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!
Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
406mtsports.com
Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?
MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck offered an unprompted comment about running back Nick Ostmo during postgame interviews Saturday night following Montana’s 57-0 home win over Cal Poly. Ostmo had just run for 221 yards, the sixth most in a single game in program history. He was just the eighth...
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
KULR8
Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
KULR8
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween
Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
