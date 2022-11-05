Read full article on original website
The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!
Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana. I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Maryland 71, Niagara 49
There were predictably choppy moments for a team stacked with new pieces and playing in a real game together for the first time in a half-empty gym. But for Maryland basketball, the first installation of the Kevin Willard era was a solid showing. The Terps shot well from outside, were energetic on defense and got good performances games from their expected top two scorers in a season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday night at Xfinity Center.
buffalonynews.net
Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut
Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on debut, a player he's "ecstatic about," the bench and more
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard was happy with his team's 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday, his first game as the Terps' coach. It was choppy at times, but that was to be expected with a new roster of players in a real game situation for the first time in a new system.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Hilltop
Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham
Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
Howard – South Carolina State: Numbers Don’t Lie
South Carolina State is hoping to finally get back in the win column after back-to-back loses in the MEAC. The post Howard – South Carolina State: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
Kirby Toon joins Forward Community Investments as director of marketing and communications
Kirby Toon was well on her way up the corporate ladder when family tragedy brought everything to a halt. The former Middleton High School and University of Wisconsin volleyball standout – and daughter of beloved UW wide receiver Al Toon – was working at medical device company Coloplast in Minneapolis when, in April 2021, her sister Molly died suddenly.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
WBAL Radio
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jeff Warner, according to the Associated Press. The district comprises portions of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County. Ivey served as Prince George's County State's Attorney from 2003-2011. He also served on County Executive...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Beloved soccer coach killed by security guard at an East Baltimore bar
The coach of a local championship soccer team is dead tonight after being shot by a security guard at a bar in East Baltimore.
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
