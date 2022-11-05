ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

offtackleempire.com

The King of the Dipshits Returns: Maryland’s Mediocre Again!

Let’s start with the good news. It was 80 degrees and bright sunshine in Maryland, a wonderful day to do yardwork instead of watching Maryland play like Indiana. I checked in on the game to take a break from the yard work intending to watch the the 2nd half. Easy call to go back out into the warm sunshine.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Instant Reactions: Maryland 71, Niagara 49

There were predictably choppy moments for a team stacked with new pieces and playing in a real game together for the first time in a half-empty gym. But for Maryland basketball, the first installation of the Kevin Willard era was a solid showing. The Terps shot well from outside, were energetic on defense and got good performances games from their expected top two scorers in a season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday night at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
buffalonynews.net

Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut

Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hilltop

Former Howard Track and Field Star Desmond Dunham

Former Howard University track and field/cross country star Desmond Dunham was recently named National High School Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Howard University graduate, originally from Gary, Indiana, has been a leader from the time he was in school....
WASHINGTON, DC
wisfarmer.com

School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure

It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
MADISON, WI
Travel Maven

This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties

A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD

