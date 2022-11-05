Air Force football notebook | Brad Roberts enjoys monumental day in Falcons' victory over Army

Brad Roberts ran 33 times for 135 yards in a victory over Army on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, TREVOR COKLEY) Trevor Cokley, Air Force Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas – Brad Roberts passed 1,000 rushing yards on Saturday, his team became bowl eligible and he helped Air Force to its first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy in six years.

Not a bad day.

“This is definitely up there as one of the best days,” said Roberts, who matched a career-high with 33 carries as he rumbled for 135 yards in a 13-7 victory over Army. “Commander-in-Chief’s, this is the first time we’ve all been able to accomplish that. It’s a great feeling, and I’m very excited for the team and the younger guys that were able accomplish it as well.”

Roberts now has 1,078 rushing yards this season, as he joined Beau Morgan, Asher Clark and Jacobi Owens as the only players in school history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

His games against service academy foes would be a full career for most. Roberts has carried 124 times for 594 yards and three touchdowns against Army and Navy, helping the Falcons to a 4-2 record in those games.

Sequence that could have changed the game

Air Force had a first-and-goal situation at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter and came away with a field goal that put it up by six points instead of a touchdown that would have made it a two-score game.

Two false-start penalties pushed the Falcons back 10 yards and soon it was third-and-goal at the 16.

Rather than throw it into the end zone, as the ball was well within field goal kicker Matthew Dapore’s range, the Falcons opted to run the fullback.

Coach Troy Calhoun said the decision to give the ball to Roberts came in hopes of scoring a touchdown, despite the long odds of that happening in that situation.

“At that point what it was was we thought the safeties would be deep enough that we might be able to spring the box and get him on top of a safety,” Calhoun said. “Then, when it didn’t work that way, we were in position to hit the ball between the uprights.”

Two squandered timeouts don’t come back to haunt

Air Force, which hadn’t played since Oct. 22, burned a timeout early in both halves to avoid delay-of-game penalties after confusion with substituting on offense.

Neither situation came back to hurt the team, as there was not an end-of-half drive where a timeout would have helped.

“We’ve got to get that fixed,” Calhoun said. “Part of that, is that maybe not playing for a couple of weeks? Yeah, maybe. But we’ve got to be better. Really, that starts with us.

"Our guys laid it on the line. The way they practiced the last two weeks, some years you have a bye week and you think, how’s this bye week going to go. I tell you, these guys last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or the bye week, they were ready to play. Then they turned around and did it again this week. These players, this is an awesome, awesome group to work with.”