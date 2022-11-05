ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force football notebook | Brad Roberts enjoys monumental day in Falcons' victory over Army

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wi97Z_0j0Dm6Zh00
Brad Roberts ran 33 times for 135 yards in a victory over Army on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, TREVOR COKLEY) Trevor Cokley, Air Force Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas – Brad Roberts passed 1,000 rushing yards on Saturday, his team became bowl eligible and he helped Air Force to its first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy in six years.

Not a bad day.

“This is definitely up there as one of the best days,” said Roberts, who matched a career-high with 33 carries as he rumbled for 135 yards in a 13-7 victory over Army. “Commander-in-Chief’s, this is the first time we’ve all been able to accomplish that. It’s a great feeling, and I’m very excited for the team and the younger guys that were able accomplish it as well.”

Roberts now has 1,078 rushing yards this season, as he joined Beau Morgan, Asher Clark and Jacobi Owens as the only players in school history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

His games against service academy foes would be a full career for most. Roberts has carried 124 times for 594 yards and three touchdowns against Army and Navy, helping the Falcons to a 4-2 record in those games.

Sequence that could have changed the game

Air Force had a first-and-goal situation at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter and came away with a field goal that put it up by six points instead of a touchdown that would have made it a two-score game.

Two false-start penalties pushed the Falcons back 10 yards and soon it was third-and-goal at the 16.

Rather than throw it into the end zone, as the ball was well within field goal kicker Matthew Dapore’s range, the Falcons opted to run the fullback.

Coach Troy Calhoun said the decision to give the ball to Roberts came in hopes of scoring a touchdown, despite the long odds of that happening in that situation.

“At that point what it was was we thought the safeties would be deep enough that we might be able to spring the box and get him on top of a safety,” Calhoun said. “Then, when it didn’t work that way, we were in position to hit the ball between the uprights.”

Two squandered timeouts don’t come back to haunt

Air Force, which hadn’t played since Oct. 22, burned a timeout early in both halves to avoid delay-of-game penalties after confusion with substituting on offense.

Neither situation came back to hurt the team, as there was not an end-of-half drive where a timeout would have helped.

“We’ve got to get that fixed,” Calhoun said. “Part of that, is that maybe not playing for a couple of weeks? Yeah, maybe. But we’ve got to be better. Really, that starts with us.

"Our guys laid it on the line. The way they practiced the last two weeks, some years you have a bye week and you think, how’s this bye week going to go. I tell you, these guys last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or the bye week, they were ready to play. Then they turned around and did it again this week. These players, this is an awesome, awesome group to work with.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs annexing 'No Man's Land' gap along West Colorado Avenue

Colorado Springs is working to close a gap, nicknamed "No Man's Land," between the existing city boundary and Manitou Springs along West Colorado Avenue. The unincorporated stretch of Colorado Avenue joining the city starts just east of Ridge Road and runs into Manitou's town boundary west of Columbia Road. It's a stretch that serves several aging motels, a liquor store and Amanda's Cantina and Fonda, a popular Mexican restaurant. It also includes a parcel that runs along Fountain Creek.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating on Monday after a body was found near downtown Colorado Springs. There was an active investigation taking place as of 12:30 p.m. in an area close to Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street. Police were taking the crime tape down at about 12:45 p.m. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police, there was no other information that could be shared with the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night near Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Pueblo County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, and Pueblo County Sheriff, among others.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Why Republicans Can’t Have Nice Things (Like Election Victories)

The Republican Civil War in Colorado will not pause for elections. While candidates and volunteers were working hard on GOTV efforts this weekend, El Paso County Republicans were busy spending several hours yelling at each other about some other really dumb thing. As Ernest Luning reports for the publication formerly known as the Colorado Statesman:
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing

Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy