Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Road Record in Play at Wake Forest
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina can hit a milestone accomplishment and improve to 6-0 in road games this season with a victory in three days at Wake Forest, a feat the Tar Heels never have achieved across the course of their football history. UNC coach Mack Brown met...
Asim Richards Putting Together Stellar Season at Left Tackle for UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Don't look now but Asim Richards is having an excellent season as the starting left tackle for North Carolina and the blindside protector for UNC star quarterback Drake Maye. According to Pro Football Focus, in 654 total snaps (409 pass-blocking), Richards has allowed seven pressures, two...
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024
The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024
Game Preview: Virginia Tech at Duke
In the last two weeks, Virginia Tech has blown an 18-point lead at NC State and an 11-point lead against Georgia Tech. They lost both games by just one point. It certainly feels like it’s come crashing down, and it hurts inside. But with three games left, the Hokies have got to take a stand, because it doesn’t help to hide at this point.
Seth Trimble Flashes Athleticism in UNC Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the second half, North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel blocked a high post, spin, and drive attempt by UNC Wilmington's Trazarien White. The ball fell to UNC guard R.J. Davis who corralled it and turned on the jets the other direction. Seizing the opportunity, freshman guard Seth Trimble sprinted and filled in the lane to Davis' left where Davis hit Trimble with a bounce pass at the top of the key. Trimble then flew off two feet and did a little up and under, hesitation-move midair to draw a foul and lay the ball in for two points.
Giant target trying to schedule visit to Duke
At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's ...
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in win over North Carolina Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
cbs17
After wild UNC-Duke games last year, many fans glad ACC basketball is back in the Triangle
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially college basketball season in North Carolina, and the area’s three ACC teams are all hitting the court. At North Carolina State University students spent the day counting down the hours until game time and a new college basketball season. N.C. State...
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Film Room: Defensive Rock Fight
Hubert Davis has consistently preached on his desire for No. 1 North Carolina to become one of the better defensive units in the country. Based on Monday night’s 69-56 victory over UNC Wilmington, it seemed like his team understood that message.
UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
UNC vs. UNCW Preview
ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress) "I don't see it as too much of a difference. I've only been a head coach for one year and so I really feel like that for a long time I will be in a position of listening and learning, and I love being in that position. And I'm enjoying it. I feel the same way this year as I felt last year. I'm excited for the upcoming season and I'm excited for the experiences that we're going to have this year. We're in a good spot." — UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
College basketball preseason All-America teams released by 247Sports headlined by Gonzaga, UNC, Kentucky
Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky headlined 247Sports' preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Gonzaga, Kentucky, and North Carolina also dominate 247Sports' preseason All-American selections. Five members of 247Sports' college basketball team were included in the vote. A first-place vote was worth two points, and a second-place vote was...
Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener
The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Recruits Reaction: NC State takes down Wake Forest
tarheelblog.com
The best pre-game meals in Chapel Hill
Time-Out Let’s see if I can do this without going on a full-on rant about chicken cheddar biscuits again. Time-out is one of the best restaurants in Chapel Hill, but it is also one of the most accessible places as well. Located right on Franklin Street, Time-out has good-quality food for cheap, and you can get it quickly if you are in a hurry. All of their options are already made when you walk in the door, so you just have to tell them what you would like, they’ll load up a styrofoam container for you, and you are all set to eat your fill before screaming your lungs out at the next game.
