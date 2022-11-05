Food has a unique place in the social media realm. What was once held "sacred" on Food Network is now performed by any person who desires to do so across social media, from Twitch to TikTok. Whether making a full-fledged layer cake or merely a grilled cheese, there is food being prepared by someone on a social media platform at nearly every minute of the day. There's a cacophony of buzz words, of terminology, of cooking vessels and of "trendy" ingredients. Every once in a while, though, something breaks through: negroni....spagliatto....with prosecco, corn kid, dalgona coffee.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO