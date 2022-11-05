ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
KOCO

Bey scores 25, Pistons’ big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Miami hosts Portland in non-conference action

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -8; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Portland in out-of-conference action. Miami finished 53-29 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow joining Trail Blazers' second unit Monday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Miami Heat. Winslow is returning to the second unit after helping fill in for a few games while Damian Lillard was sidelined with a calf injury. Shaedon Sharpe is also shifting back to the bench to make room for Anfernee Simons (foot).
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

LeBron misses loss to Jazz with sore foot in 1st absence of season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James missed Monday's 139-116 loss versus the Utah Jazz with left foot soreness. It was the third straight loss for Los Angeles who fell to 2-8, while Utah improved to 9-3, the best record in the Western Conference. The contest marked James' first absence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

