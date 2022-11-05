Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Detroit Pistons: Is Dwane Casey right about Killian Hayes?
Killian Hayes has gotten off to a rough start in his 3rd season for the Detroit Pistons and that is putting it lightly. His shooting woes have been well documented in the past, but he’s hitting just 18 percent of his shots right now and playing the fewest minutes of his career.
KOCO
Bey scores 25, Pistons’ big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Thunder Drop 2nd Straight in Loss to Pistons
Thunder Drop 2nd Straight in Loss to Pistons
FOX Sports
Miami hosts Portland in non-conference action
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -8; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Portland in out-of-conference action. Miami finished 53-29 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow joining Trail Blazers' second unit Monday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Miami Heat. Winslow is returning to the second unit after helping fill in for a few games while Damian Lillard was sidelined with a calf injury. Shaedon Sharpe is also shifting back to the bench to make room for Anfernee Simons (foot).
theScore
LeBron misses loss to Jazz with sore foot in 1st absence of season
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James missed Monday's 139-116 loss versus the Utah Jazz with left foot soreness. It was the third straight loss for Los Angeles who fell to 2-8, while Utah improved to 9-3, the best record in the Western Conference. The contest marked James' first absence of...
