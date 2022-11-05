ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Tommy Fury offers Jake Paul fight date as he’ll clash with rival “anywhere”

Tommy Fury has proposed a date for a fight with Jake Paul, stating that he’ll take on the YouTuber “anywhere” he wants. Just not in the United States. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have come close to fighting on two separate occasions now, as the pair look to settle their long-standing feud once and for all.
KSI taunts Jake Paul as pair set to meet at Mayweather vs Deji fight

KSI took a quick shot at Jake Paul as the pair are set to meet in Dubai for the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji fight On November 12. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been going on for nearly a decade at this point, as the pair have battled across YouTube, Twitter, and plenty of other avenues. Though, they have to come to blows in the ring.
Wild Rift player accused of cheating in $25,000 female-only tournament

Professional Wild Rift players are coming together to call out what they believe to be blatant cheating in a recent tournament. Riot Games takes competitive integrity very seriously, and its commitment to esports have allowed it to pioneer the industry. But during an all-female tournament in EU, one competing team...
Apex Legends pro HisWattson hit with ALGS ban over Respawn beef

Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has revealed that he’s banned from playing in the first week of ALGS for Season 15 after he took some shots at Respawn devs. Over the last few months, HisWattson has been thrust into the spotlight of the Apex Legends community as he’s grinded to become one of the top-ranked players in the world – even taking the top spot at times.

