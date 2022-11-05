Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Tommy Fury offers Jake Paul fight date as he’ll clash with rival “anywhere”
Tommy Fury has proposed a date for a fight with Jake Paul, stating that he’ll take on the YouTuber “anywhere” he wants. Just not in the United States. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have come close to fighting on two separate occasions now, as the pair look to settle their long-standing feud once and for all.
dexerto.com
KSI taunts Jake Paul as pair set to meet at Mayweather vs Deji fight
KSI took a quick shot at Jake Paul as the pair are set to meet in Dubai for the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji fight On November 12. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been going on for nearly a decade at this point, as the pair have battled across YouTube, Twitter, and plenty of other avenues. Though, they have to come to blows in the ring.
