Recent hack of government computers impacting elections in Suffolk County
FREEPORT, N.Y. -- The hacking of Suffolk County government computers months ago is having an impact on the election.According to CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, election officials were going to have to physically bring computer cards to the Board of Elections in Yaphank to tabulate the votes late Tuesday night. So expect extensive delays for results to races in the county.In Nassau County, Democrat Laura Gillen leads Republican Anthony D'Esposito 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent with 27 percent of precincts reporting in the closely watched race in the 4th Congressional District. The Gillen campaign in Freeport said it is cautiously optimistic, but...
27east.com
Track Vote Results: New Suffolk County Election Results Website Launches [Link]
The Suffolk County Board of Elections has launched the new election results website it created with the help of New York State following the malware attack in September that have... more. After all was said and done, seniors Halsey Burton, Gavin Gilbride and Javi Tubatan all ... by Drew Budd.
News 12
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Suffolk County Election Night results were finally posted to the state Board of Election's website three hours after polls closed. Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results. They say delays were due to the cyberattack - citing additional passwords and...
fox5ny.com
Nick LaLota wins New York's 1st Congressional District election versus Bridget Fleming
NEW YORK - Republican Nick LaLota, who is the chief of staff of the presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, has defeated Democrat Bridget Fleming, a Suffolk County legislator, in a race to replace a seat held by Congressman Lee Zeldin, who ran for New York's governor in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.
Suffolk election results to be posted on state's Board of Elections site due to countywide cyberattack
Polls closed at 9 p.m. and Suffolk police securely transported memory cards from each county voting machine to the county Board of Elections.
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
Heavy Turnout at Local Polling Sites
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victory Tuesday Read More ...
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
John Kennedy on ‘continuity and good stewardship’ of county funds
After serving in the office for the last eight years, Suffolk County Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr. (R) is seeking reelection. His challenger, Democratic Party nominee Thomas Dolan, is not openly campaigning and therefore could not be reached for comment. ‘I think Suffolk County still needs a shakedown.’. — John...
Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat
After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
Nassau GOP holds rally with Zeldin, congressional candidates ahead of Election Day
Candidates like congressional nominees Anthony D'Esposito and George Santos are promising to fix issues like inflation and crime.
longisland.com
Legislator Caracappa, County Executive Bellone and Home Depot Team Up for Revitalization Project at Farmingville-Holtsville Veteran’s Memorial Park
Recently, , Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with the orange army from The Home Depot for a much needed rejuvenation of the Farmingville-Holtsville Veterans Memorial Park located at Leeds Blvd. and County Road 16 (Portion Rd.) in Farmingville. “Today was truly an honor...
Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat
Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
Nassau County's first responders honored at Hicksville ceremony
The Indo-American Association for Change held its annual event with local officials such as Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino in attendance.
A Puleo win would lead to a seamless transition
For Suffolk County clerk, TBR News Media endorses Vincent Puleo. Puleo has an impressive track record regarding organizing and digitizing records in the Town of Smithtown where he currently is town clerk. He also was able to get the Smithtown town clerk’s office back and running quickly after the COVID-19 shutdowns, with residents emailing the office and setting up appointments. The office was one of the easiest places to get a marriage license at the beginning of the pandemic.
Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick faces an inactive opponent
While there will be two names on the ballot for New York’s 8th Assembly District, incumbent Mike Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) and Democrat Jeanine Aponte of Hauppauge, the latter is not actively campaigning. The district covers the Town of Smithtown and northern parts of Islip. Fitzpatrick stopped by the TBR...
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother
Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
Members Named to Huntington Advisory Boards
The Huntington Town Board voted unanimously this week to appoint or reappoint several residents to town advisory boards, including: African American Task Force: Rhonda Taylor Gooden, Ken Patrick Johnson, Dr. William Earl Thomas and the Rev. Timothy Flythe Anti-Bias Task Force: Lovelee Aparacio Vetri, Stephen Read More ...
