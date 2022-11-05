ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Recent hack of government computers impacting elections in Suffolk County

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- The hacking of Suffolk County government computers months ago is having an impact on the election.According to CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff, election officials were going to have to physically bring computer cards to the Board of Elections in Yaphank to tabulate the votes late Tuesday night. So expect extensive delays for results to races in the county.In Nassau County, Democrat Laura Gillen leads Republican Anthony D'Esposito 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent with 27 percent of precincts reporting in the closely watched race in the 4th Congressional District. The Gillen campaign in Freeport said it is cautiously optimistic, but...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat

Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Heavy Turnout at Local Polling Sites

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victory Tuesday Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat

After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Caracappa, County Executive Bellone and Home Depot Team Up for Revitalization Project at Farmingville-Holtsville Veteran’s Memorial Park

Recently, , Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with the orange army from The Home Depot for a much needed rejuvenation of the Farmingville-Holtsville Veterans Memorial Park located at Leeds Blvd. and County Road 16 (Portion Rd.) in Farmingville. “Today was truly an honor...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat

Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

A Puleo win would lead to a seamless transition

For Suffolk County clerk, TBR News Media endorses Vincent Puleo. Puleo has an impressive track record regarding organizing and digitizing records in the Town of Smithtown where he currently is town clerk. He also was able to get the Smithtown town clerk’s office back and running quickly after the COVID-19 shutdowns, with residents emailing the office and setting up appointments. The office was one of the easiest places to get a marriage license at the beginning of the pandemic.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick faces an inactive opponent

While there will be two names on the ballot for New York’s 8th Assembly District, incumbent Mike Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) and Democrat Jeanine Aponte of Hauppauge, the latter is not actively campaigning. The district covers the Town of Smithtown and northern parts of Islip. Fitzpatrick stopped by the TBR...
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother

Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
CENTEREACH, NY
HuntingtonNow

Members Named to Huntington Advisory Boards

The Huntington Town Board voted unanimously this week to appoint or reappoint several residents to town advisory boards, including: African American Task Force: Rhonda Taylor Gooden, Ken Patrick Johnson, Dr. William Earl Thomas and the Rev. Timothy Flythe Anti-Bias Task Force: Lovelee Aparacio Vetri, Stephen Read More ...
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy