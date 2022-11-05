It was often written, back in the days of colonial celebration, that the sun never set on the British Empire. It can be written today, that the sun never sets on professional golf. Some event takes place each week, given the vast array of professional circuits across the world. On this first weekend of November, 2022, we report in from Mexico, Japan, Georgia, Virginia, and Morocco. It’s a wonderful game, this golf, and we are fortunate to follow it. Let’s run down a quintet of events in this week’s installment of Tour Rundown.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO