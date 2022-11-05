Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Collin Morikawa didn’t like an analyst’s critique. His reasoning reveals plenty about pro athletes
Collin Morikawa didn’t appreciate an analyst’s seemingly innocent critique of his golf game, and he made it known. Was it simply a misunderstanding, or a complex issue that involves the stubbornness and competitiveness necessary to be one of the best golfers in the world?. It’s complicated. But first,...
Henley wins big in Mexico, Langer get 44th Champions win
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that’s about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going...
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Russell Henley. The 33-year-old from Georgia coasted to a four-shot win Sunday at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, shooting a final-round 1-under 70 at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The win is Henley’s fourth of his PGA Tour career and first since the 2017 Houston Open.
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy
Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
Golf Channel
Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards
This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Mayakoba tries on a Henley for size | Gemma of a performance
It was often written, back in the days of colonial celebration, that the sun never set on the British Empire. It can be written today, that the sun never sets on professional golf. Some event takes place each week, given the vast array of professional circuits across the world. On this first weekend of November, 2022, we report in from Mexico, Japan, Georgia, Virginia, and Morocco. It’s a wonderful game, this golf, and we are fortunate to follow it. Let’s run down a quintet of events in this week’s installment of Tour Rundown.
Golf Digest
Bernhard Langer's incredible (PGA Tour Champions) career by the numbers
Bernhard Langer won on Sunday. Again. To break his own record for being the oldest PGA Tour Champions winner. Again. Golfers have longer careers than other professional athletes, but this is just ridiculous. Langer has had a longer career than most if you just count his time on the senior...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to play in Belleair
November 8, 2022 - Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair in December. This will be the seventh edition of "The Match" golf tournament. The 12-hole competition will be played under the lights at the golf club on Dec. 10.
ESPN
Tiger Woods returns to The Match (and more?), PGA Tour and LPGA Tour close out 2022
There are only two official events left on both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour in the 2022 calendar year. After playing in the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week, the PGA Tour closes the year at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort on Saint Simons Island, Georgia, on Nov. 17-20.
5 things to know ahead of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the PGA Tour Champions 2022 season finale
PHOENIX — The 28-event PGA Tour Champions schedule crosses the finish line this week. But there will be no repeat champions at Phoenix Country Club in 2022. Just like the PGA Tour, the Champions circuit has a three-event playoff to determine its season champion. Unlike the PGA Tour, where...
