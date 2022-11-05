ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Russell Henley. The 33-year-old from Georgia coasted to a four-shot win Sunday at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, shooting a final-round 1-under 70 at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The win is Henley’s fourth of his PGA Tour career and first since the 2017 Houston Open.
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"

It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy

Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards

This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
Tour Rundown: Mayakoba tries on a Henley for size | Gemma of a performance

It was often written, back in the days of colonial celebration, that the sun never set on the British Empire. It can be written today, that the sun never sets on professional golf. Some event takes place each week, given the vast array of professional circuits across the world. On this first weekend of November, 2022, we report in from Mexico, Japan, Georgia, Virginia, and Morocco. It’s a wonderful game, this golf, and we are fortunate to follow it. Let’s run down a quintet of events in this week’s installment of Tour Rundown.
Bernhard Langer's incredible (PGA Tour Champions) career by the numbers

Bernhard Langer won on Sunday. Again. To break his own record for being the oldest PGA Tour Champions winner. Again. Golfers have longer careers than other professional athletes, but this is just ridiculous. Langer has had a longer career than most if you just count his time on the senior...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to play in Belleair

November 8, 2022 - Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair in December. This will be the seventh edition of "The Match" golf tournament. The 12-hole competition will be played under the lights at the golf club on Dec. 10.
