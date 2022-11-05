ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

'Phil Made His Choice' - Langer On Mickelson's Champions Tour Exile

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXxE3_0j0DdFgS00

Bernhard Langer has enjoyed a distinguished career that has spanned over forty years, with the German looking to add yet another Charles Schwab Cup Championship to his already impressive resume, with the season finale starting next week.

One player who won't be featuring at next week's tournament is Phil Mickelson, with the 52-year-old unable to compete due to the PGA Tour's ban on LIV golfers from featuring in PGA Tour run events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yjk9N_0j0DdFgS00

Mickelson featured in all eight LIV Golf events in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Mickelson claimed the title, his fourth PGA Tour Champions event , with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship the last ever PGA Tour run tournament he featured in before joining the Saudi-backed circuit.

Going in search of his seventh Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Langer feels that Mickelson's absence will be felt at the tournament, but that "Phil made his choice."

Speaking at the TimberTech Championship, the two-time Masters champion stated: "Well, you know, we're all there for our own reasons and Phil made his choice. Whether it's right or wrong, good or bad, I'm not going to comment on that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3wTx_0j0DdFgS00

Langer and Mickelson at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We will certainly miss him. I think Phil is always an attraction when he plays golf, but I guess he made his choice and he won't be there. There will be other players trying to fill his shoes."

As of writing, Steven Alker leads the season-long event from Padraig Harrington , with Alker claiming four PGA Tour Champions trophies since April, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
TENNESSEE STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"

It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf.com

Superhuman Bernhard Langer breaks own record (again!), explains longevity

Bernhard Langer admits he’s not so sure there is a secret to his longevity, but then he goes ahead and tries to explain it anyway. “A lot of things have to come together,” said Langer, who won the TimberTech Championship on Sunday, breaking his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions. “You’ve got to be healthy, hungry, willing to work, have a good support system, a great caddie and good coach, many, many other things. As I said, the willingness to put in the hours, because many people when they get to 50, 60, they’re going to say, ‘Well, I’ve had a good career and I’m going to take it a little easy and all that.’ You can’t do that out here, there’s too many good players.”
The Spun

Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral

In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship

Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA increase legal intensity with motion against LIV Golf's "The Boss"

The PGA Tour's legal battle with LIV Golf keeps getting spicier. Despite Rory McIlroy calling for a swift resolution to this enduring saga, attorneys for the warring tours are ploughing ahead. The latest news - first reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel - is that the PGA Tour have...
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

223
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy