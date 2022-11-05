Read full article on original website
Majority endorsement: Fleming has the heart to lead
This November, residents of New York’s 1st Congressional District are presented with two well-intentioned, highly informed candidates for U.S. Congress. Given the choice of only one, the majority of the TBR News Media endorses Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming. In our nearly two hours with the candidates, Fleming’s candor,...
Endorsement: Palumbo gets the nod (with a caveat)
In New York’s 1st state Senate District, an enlightening policy debate has been ongoing between the two major party nominees. TBR News Media will support incumbent state Sen. Anthony Palumbo in that race. Palumbo’s experience in Albany impressed us. Despite being a member of the legislative minority, he has...
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
Minority endorsement: LaLota will enhance the power and prestige of Congress
The United States Congress has lost its way, and it is up to us, the voters, to put it back on track. If elected, Nick LaLota wants to do just that. Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of the way Congress handles its work. Partisanship and polarization have eroded our national dialogue, and our elected representatives behave as children on a national stage.
The Fleming-LaLota debate: Candidates vie for New York’s 1st Congressional District
The race to fill U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY1) congressional seat has highlighted some key issues confronting Suffolk County communities and the nation. Zeldin announced last year he would vacate his seat to run for governor. Two major party candidates have emerged in his absence, both eager to fill the seat. In a debate with the TBR News Media staff spanning nearly two hours, the candidates covered myriad topics, tackling issues close to home and far away.
Palumbo and Johnson pursue 1st state Senate District seat
In the race for New York’s 1st state Senate District, incumbent Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) is competing against Democratic Gen Z challenger Skyler Johnson of Mount Sinai. In an office debate, these two candidates offered their perspectives on assorted topics affecting this area. Introductions. Palumbo has served in...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Republican John James wins election to U.S. House in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican John James wins election to U.S. House in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.
Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat
Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
