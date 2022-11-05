ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Neil Taylor: Ex-Wales, Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender retires

Former Wales international defender Neil Taylor has announced his retirement at the age of 33. Taylor played for Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in a career which spanned 15 years. The left-back played 43 times for Wales, including every game in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.
BBC

T﻿his week's live football commentaries

We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. L﻿eicester City v Newport County (19:45) L﻿iverpool v Derby County (20:00) M﻿anchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) T﻿hursday, 10 November.
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC

Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support

Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
BBC

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland

Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC

L﻿ampard sees key night for young names

Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC

Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition

A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy