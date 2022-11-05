Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Neil Taylor: Ex-Wales, Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender retires
Former Wales international defender Neil Taylor has announced his retirement at the age of 33. Taylor played for Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in a career which spanned 15 years. The left-back played 43 times for Wales, including every game in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City midfielder 'very hopeful' of place in England's World Cup squad
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he is "very hopeful" of being involved in England's World Cup squad after recovering from injury. Phillips, 26, had shoulder surgery in September which put his place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad in doubt. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phillips will...
BBC
Nathan Jones: Southampton permitted to speak to Luton Town boss after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton have been given permission to speak to Luton Town boss Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl. Hasenhuttl left the club earlier on Monday in the wake of the Saints' 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle. Southampton have won just one of their past nine matches and...
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Leicester City v Newport County (19:45) Liverpool v Derby County (20:00) Manchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) Thursday, 10 November.
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
Liverpool owner FSG tests water on value for a crown-jewel football brand
The tantalising prospect of buying a slice of one of the world’s few crown jewel football brands – just as prestige clubs get set to cash-in on a post‑pandemic commercial boom – has analysts speculating that Liverpool could be valued at as much as $7bn. Fenway...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
Comments / 0