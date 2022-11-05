Breaking down the final Saints-Ravens injury report ahead of Week 9's matchup

Monday night’s NFL action will center on the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens, who released their final injury report ahead of Week 9’s kickoff on Saturday. Just one player has been ruled out for Baltimore, whereas the Saints will be working without four of their own. You can find the full injury report in brief here, but we’ll take a deeper dive:

Out

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen): Lattimore is still awaiting medical clearance to return from a bruised kidney injury (he’s also managing a rib issue), having exited Week 5’s win at home over the Seattle Seahawks.

Lattimore is still awaiting medical clearance to return from a bruised kidney injury (he’s also managing a rib issue), having exited Week 5’s win at home over the Seattle Seahawks. RB Mark Ingram II (knee): Ingram is expected to miss several weeks recovering from an MCL strain, but he hasn’t yet been placed on injured reserve so the team must feel optimistic about his timetable to return.

Ingram is expected to miss several weeks recovering from an MCL strain, but he hasn’t yet been placed on injured reserve so the team must feel optimistic about his timetable to return. LB Chase Hansen (knee): Hansen was limited in Thursday’s practice session and didn’t participate at all on Friday or Saturday, so this may be a serious issue. We’ll see if Hansen is sent to injured reserve or if he’s just being held out this week as a precaution.

Hansen was limited in Thursday’s practice session and didn’t participate at all on Friday or Saturday, so this may be a serious issue. We’ll see if Hansen is sent to injured reserve or if he’s just being held out this week as a precaution. WR Michael Thomas (foot): Thomas hoped to return this week, but his dislocated toe hasn’t healed as hoped and he’ll undergo surgery on the team doctors’ direction that likely ends his season.

The Ravens did not preemptively rule out any players due to injury this week, but wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) was sent to injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

Doubtful

The Saints did not use the doubtful tag this week, but two Ravens players were listed as doubtful to play on Monday night: tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), neither of whom practiced this week. Andrews leads Baltimore in receptions (42), receiving yards (488), touchdown catches (5), and first down conversions (29). He’s their top receiving threat. Edwards has led the Ravens running backs in carries (27), rushing yards (131), and touchdown runs (2) the last two weeks, so he’ll be missed if he can’t go.

Questionable

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle): Landry could return this week after missing four games, but on Saturday Dennis Allen said that “We’re going to keep looking at it more and see where he’s at, but I think he’s improving,” which suggests this may be a game-time decision. Keep an eye out for official word from the team.

Four players are questionable for Baltimore: cornerback Marcus Peters (quad/rest), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), outside linebacker Malik Harrison (foot), plus offensive lineman Patrick Mecari (back).

Available

Five different Saints players were listed on the injury report this week, having practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday before being upgraded on Saturday. They’re all expected to dress out on Monday night: tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (hip).

And seven Ravens players were also listed on the injury report at some point this week, though they’re all expected to be available. We’ll see who is activated: defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), linebacker Justin Houston (rest), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles), linebacker Josh Bynes (quadricep), linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (rest).

Injured reserve

LT Trevor Penning (toe) is still on injured reserve but is eligible to be activated at any time, and he’s expected to return to practice in the weeks ahead … WR Deonte Harty (toe) will be eligible to play again this year, but his injury requires surgery and will likely end his season … CB Bradley Roby (ankle) will also be eligible to return later this season, though his exact timetable remains unclear … WR Michael Thomas (foot) is likely out for the year after undergoing surgery on his dislocated toe, which didn’t recover as the team hoped it would with rest and treatment.

There are four Saints players on season-ending injured reserve who will not be eligible to return this year: safety Smoke Monday, linebacker D’Marco Jackson, left tackle Ethan Greenidge, and defensive tackle Albert Huggins.