Las Vegas, NV

TMZ releases video of alleged Las Vegas altercation involving Alvin Kamara

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
TMZ Sports shared video of an altercation allegedly involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas back in February, in which a group including Kamara is accused of assaulting a man at a hotel. Kamara was infamously arrested by Las Vegas police after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium the next day, and he’s currently facing criminal charges in Las Vegas as well as a civil suit in New Orleans seeking $10 million in damages.

The alleged victim, Darnell Green Jr. of Houston, has retained Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee as his representation in the civil suit. Buzbee has risen to prominence by representing dozens of women accusing former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (now with the Cleveland Browns, and who the Saints doggedly pursued this offseason) of sexual misconduct as well as former San Antonio Spurs team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who has accused the Spurs of failing to take action after their former 2021 draft pick Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to her in multiple sessions.

Buzbee unsuccessfully lobbied for the NFL to “take immediate action” in punishing Kamara back in August. While this video is disturbing, it’s unlikely to prompt the NFL to reverse course and issue a suspension at this time. The league office has established a precedent of waiting to hand down discipline until after the legal process has resolved itself, and that should remain the case here. Watson was suspended 11 games for violations of the league personal conduct policy, but that league discipline wasn’t handed down until after he settled the civil lawsuits against him.

Kamara’s case in criminal court has been delayed frequently given the number of defendants (four) and array of attorneys involved, and it’s unlikely to be wrapped up before the 2022 regular season draws to a close. If Kamara does receive a suspension from the NFL, it most likely won’t come into effect until 2023. Still, the league office has made unprecedented moves before, so we’ll keep an eye out.

