Fairfield Sun Times
School closures for November. 9
MONTANA - Here is a list of school closures for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Last Updated: Nov. 9 at 6:45 a.m. Browning Middle School - No school due to a break in the heating system.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain
Voters register and vote in Yellowstone County, Montana on Nov. 8, 2022. Despite icy and snowpacked roads, voters turned out in Montana's largest city (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana SOS: About 57% of absentee ballots are in, snow may impact in-person vote
A voting sign in California (Photo by Tom Arthur/Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2.0) About 57 percent of absentee ballots had been received as of Sunday evening by the Secretary of State’s Office, according to a spokesperson. Monday, Communications Director Richie Melby said at the same time during the 2018 midterm...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Rosendale ahead, though too early to call Eastern Congressional District race in Montana
Four candidates running in the Montana's newly drawn Second Congressional District. With nearly one quarter of ballots counted in the state, it is still too early to call a winner in Montana’s Eastern Congressional District, although incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale is ahead so far, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office.
Fairfield Sun Times
Washington Building Code Council mandates heat pumps in all new homes
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Building Code Council has voted to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction starting in July. In April, the council voted to require that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems. A heat...
Fairfield Sun Times
Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states
HELENA, Mont. - Montanans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Electronic Data Protection Act. But what about the issues that didn't make the ballot?. Several ballot issues didn’t make the 2022 General Election ballot, including one that proposed dividing Montana into...
Fairfield Sun Times
Secretary Christi Jacobsen thanks election workers and voters, congratulates candidates as polls close
HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
Fairfield Sun Times
Flathead National Forest: Decision on Holland Lake likely coming this week or next
Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal. If mapping at Holland Lake Lodge shows a proposed expansion will push “substantially” outside the current permitted acreage, the U.S. Forest Service would require an environmental assessment for the controversial project, according to the Flathead National Forest. A proposal...
Fairfield Sun Times
Election Day is Tuesday; here's what you need to know
Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms, and Montanans can still register and vote up until the polls close at 8 p.m. While the pandemic prompted most counties in the state to hold the 2020 federal election solely by mail-in ballots, polling places are back open throughout the state this year.
Fairfield Sun Times
Pay Attention to Florida’s Congressional Races
Despite Florida’s recent turn to the right, it still functions as a swing state. As a result, it has several competitive congressional seats this cycle. The congressional election results could decide who controls the state house – and these seats will matter beyond 2022, because some rising political stars are competing for them. While statewide races in Florida will draw most of the national attention, the congressional races should not be overlooked.
