Montana State

School closures for November. 9

MONTANA - Here is a list of school closures for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Last Updated: Nov. 9 at 6:45 a.m. Browning Middle School - No school due to a break in the heating system.
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator

MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Washington Building Code Council mandates heat pumps in all new homes

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Building Code Council has voted to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction starting in July. In April, the council voted to require that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems. A heat...
Secretary Christi Jacobsen thanks election workers and voters, congratulates candidates as polls close

HELENA, Mont. — As polls closed across Montana, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen thanked state and local election officials for their efforts during the state's midterm General Election. Secretary Jacobsen also thanked the thousands of voters who cast their ballots, while offering congratulations to all of the candidates appearing on the midterm ballots.
Flathead National Forest: Decision on Holland Lake likely coming this week or next

Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal. If mapping at Holland Lake Lodge shows a proposed expansion will push “substantially” outside the current permitted acreage, the U.S. Forest Service would require an environmental assessment for the controversial project, according to the Flathead National Forest. A proposal...
Election Day is Tuesday; here's what you need to know

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms, and Montanans can still register and vote up until the polls close at 8 p.m. While the pandemic prompted most counties in the state to hold the 2020 federal election solely by mail-in ballots, polling places are back open throughout the state this year.
Pay Attention to Florida’s Congressional Races

Despite Florida’s recent turn to the right, it still functions as a swing state. As a result, it has several competitive congressional seats this cycle. The congressional election results could decide who controls the state house – and these seats will matter beyond 2022, because some rising political stars are competing for them. While statewide races in Florida will draw most of the national attention, the congressional races should not be overlooked.
