EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a balanced scoring attack, Michigan State women's basketball breezed past Delaware State, 86-37, in a School Day matinee on Monday afternoon. In front of several thousand local area students, MSU kicked off the 2022-23 season with four players in double figures. The Spartans have won their season opener for the ninth-straight season, improving to 1-0 this season. MSU is now 35-15 in season openers and 28-2 when the opener is in East Lansing. Coach Merchant is 13-3 in season openers at MSU.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO