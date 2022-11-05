Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
The Hockey Writers
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
The Hockey Writers
Will a $3 Million Middle-Six Winger Get Traded By Oilers?
There comes a point in time when being a hard-working member of the team isn’t good enough. There’s the theory that hard work eventually pays off, and in most cases that is true, but how long does a team like the Edmonton Oilers — a team in win-now mode — wait if the results matter as much or more than the effort level?
The Hockey Writers
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 11/08/22
The Minnesota Wild (5-5-1) are kicking off a three-game road trip to the west coast tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1). The Wild are coming off an extended break that allowed them four days to rest and regroup after a disappointing shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Nov.3. They have already met the Kings this season in a loss that consisted of 13 total goals, one of the first signs the Wild were struggling. So far this season, they have played better on the road and will attempt to even the season series at Crypto.com Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have 3 Good Options to Fill In for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves dealing with a scary moment on Tuesday when Evander Kane suffered a freak incident with a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital. Word is he will be OK, but Kane will likely have surgery on his wrist and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action. He sent a message out to fans saying, “On the mend, thank you.”
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Players Who Could Be Traded Soon
With Joel Edmundson returning to the lineup, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a challenging situation roster-wise. Fortunately for them, Evgenii Dadonov was put on injured reserve (IR) with a virus on the day Edmundson was activated for play, temporarily giving the Habs some space. However, Dadonov is due back next week, and to keep the team at the 23-man maximum, a move will have to be made – Montreal would prefer a trade than to send a young player to the Laval Rocket. Here is a look at some Canadiens players that could be moved within the next week or so.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Sharks’ Frustrating Homestand
The San Jose Sharks took five out of a possible 12 points, providing mixed insights on their recent six-game home stand. That is to say, as unsuccessful as it was, it could’ve been much worse, as encouraging performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers were a breath of fresh air from their 0-5 start to the season. With a plethora of good habits mingled with even more bad, here are my observations from the Sharks’ 1-2-3 record on the homestand.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Homestand Shines Spotlight on 3rd Period Issues
The San Jose Sharks concluded a six-game homestand on Saturday night (Nov. 5), earning five points in that stretch, but they could have easily picked up seven or eight. The lost opportunities and potential wins that turned into shootout losses were defined by late third-period struggles, an issue that has plagued the team all season. These issues boil down to a few key areas where the Sharks can improve, which would allow them to snag close late-game wins rather than letting them slip away.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Seeing Great Return With the Addition of Colin White
The Florida Panthers are off to a decent start to their 2022-23 campaign, as they are currently 7-5-1. However, they’re starting the month of November on a bit of a rough patch as they’ve won two of their first four games of the month. This includes a loss to the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 3-1. Of course, the top line of Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov, and Matthew Tkachuk have been doing the work to try and keep them afloat. But one piece that’s slowly looking like a good signing for Florida has been forward Colin White. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million this past July.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Blues’ O’Reilly
After starting the season with three straight wins, things were looking quite promising for the St. Louis Blues. However, things have completely hit the fan since then, as they have lost eight straight games in regulation and are now tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the least points in the NHL. This is truly a disastrous collapse of a team that many believed was a contender, and big changes could be on the way because of it. Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to take advantage of this and call about pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Ryan O’Reilly. He had amazing chemistry with David Perron while they were teammates and would be a great leader to add to the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Mailloux, Guindon & OHL
The Montreal Canadiens still has a varied portfolio of prospects paying at different levels across several leagues around the globe. One of those leagues is the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), which traditionally has provided NHL teams with quality prospects, and the Canadiens are taking advantage of this league’s talent as well. Past reports have looked at two top prospects selected in 2022, Owen Beck and Filip Mesar. Now we look to the other prospects who may be flying under the radar but have earned our attention.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers, Islanders & Devils Are Good This Season. Does it Matter?
To start the 2022-23 NHL season, the New York teams have been great. The New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils have a combined record of 22-12-3 and all three are above .500 to start the season. The three teams are on pace to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something that hasn’t happened since the 2006-07 season, making this year a unique and potentially historic one.
The Hockey Writers
Ryan Reynolds is the Senators’ Best Shot at Future Success
After the release of the valuations of each of the 32 NHL teams by Sportico, it’s clear that the Ottawa Senators are in a position to sell. It’s no surprise, really. The expectation following the passing of Eugene Melnyk was that the team would attempt to build value before selling. Current co-owners Anna and Olivia Melnyk have done a good job of allowing the team to build on the ice, as well as increase the community reach of the Senators. Now, the organization stands at a reported value of just over $650 million. We don’t know who could come out of the woodwork to buy the team, but we do know that famed Canadian actor/comedian Ryan Reynolds has shown tremendous interest.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/08/22
The New Jersey Devils begin a three-game home stand at Prudential Center on Tuesday night. The Calgary Flames are their first opponent to complete the home-and-home series after head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad earned a 4-3 overtime victory over Nazem Kadri and the Flames on Nov. 5. The Devils...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Top-6 Forwards Are Carrying the Team This Season
The Edmonton Oilers are of course like every other NHL team and run 11 or 12 forwards per game, but the effectiveness and the production of only six of them have carried the team through 14 games this season. Five of their forwards were at a point-per-game before the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning while the other seven had combined for seven goals and 17 points.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Lemieux Playing Well Despite Penalty Problems
The Los Angeles Kings acquired Brendan Lemieux in a trade with the New York Rangers in March 2021. Many hockey fans will be familiar with Lemieux’s dad, Claude, after his long NHL career which included four Stanley Cup rings. He was known for being an agitator, driving opponents crazy and often playing on the edge of clean and dirty. His son does the same thing, but has not been able to match the offensive production to this point in his career. Claude had 41 goals in the 1991-92 season alone, while Brendan has just 31 goals in 242 career games. The question is, is the younger Lemieux worth having in the lineup with his lack of offense and high amount of penalties?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Murray, Amirov & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a specific look at the injury status of the team’s top two goalies – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. I’ll also focus on who’s returning from injury and who’s been moved back to the AHL Marlies.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
Comments / 0