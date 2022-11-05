Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year. Like Democrats nationwide, McKee worked to keep abortion rights front and center in the campaign and convince voters that he would champion reproductive rights.
kion546.com
Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent on the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Higgins critics said he unwisely missed opportunities to meet with President Joe Biden and administration officials to secure federal aide for the hurricane-battered state. Higgins said he’s worked with the delegation to deliver more than $3 billion in federal money to help in Hurricane recovery. All five Louisiana Republican incumbents and the lone Democrat from Louisiana will return to Congress next year.
kion546.com
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney who made crime his top issue. He accused Ellison of being at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement that arose Floyd’s death in Minneapolis convulsed the country in 2020. He also accused Ellison of doing too little to stop a massive fraud scheme in a program that helped feed children during the pandemic. Ellison made his support for abortion rights the centerpiece of his campaign.
Comments / 0