Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter Pulled Over For Suspected DUI Three Days Prior To His Shocking Death

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Only three days before his tragic death, Radar learned embattled former pop star Aaron Carter , 34, was pulled over by cops on suspicions of driving under the influence.

Carter's RV was stopped in Antelope Valley around 10:45AM on Wednesday, November 2, after it was reported a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic near the area.

Although officers on the scene conducted a sobriety test, they found that he was not drunk or otherwise under the influence of illicit substances at that time.

Later that day, it was reported Carter's ex Melanie Martin , who had been driving behind the RV in a white Range Rover, had been the one to call the cops on the I Want Candy singer.

As Radar previously reported, Carter was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif. home, on Saturday morning, November 5. Several sheriff cars and emergency vehicles were spotted outside of the singer's home, which was blocked off with caution tape.

Although law enforcement sources stated that homicide detectives were at the scene, it was not confirmed if they had discovered any evidence of foul play. His cause of death has yet to be released.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement released shortly after his death. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

Carter is survived by his son , Prince , 11 months, who he shared with Martin.

The singer's passing comes over a month after worried fans sent the police to Carter's Southern California home for a welfare check after they suspected he had overdosed while filming an Instagram Live. At one point, the video went black, and fans claimed they had heard suspicious spraying and inhaling noises.

Cops arrived, and after knocking for some time, were finally able to contact Carter, who informed them he had been sleeping. Authorities did not find any drugs in his home.

The 34-year-old later admitted he had simply been playing a trick on his followers with a can of air freshener. "I'm tired of people coming after me so I trolled everybody," he said at the time.

