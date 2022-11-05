ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Spencer man killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.
WESTON, WI
WCIA

State Police: I-55 shut down by multi-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down. The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WSAW

DNR celebrates successful 2022 elk hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a successful elk hunting season. The state’s fifth elk hunting season opened Oct. 15 and closed Oct. 19 as a result of all four state-licensed hunters filling their harvest authorizations. The DNR drew three hunters at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSAW

Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot...
MERRILL, WI
WAND TV

Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WSAW

Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy