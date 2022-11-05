Read full article on original website
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
WSAW
Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
State Police: I-55 shut down by multi-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has southbound Interstate 55 shut down. The crash happened one mile south of Toronto Road at Milepost 89. Troopers said the crash resulted in a lane blockage; as a result, all southbound traffic is being redirected onto Toronto. The […]
WSAW
DNR celebrates successful 2022 elk hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a successful elk hunting season. The state’s fifth elk hunting season opened Oct. 15 and closed Oct. 19 as a result of all four state-licensed hunters filling their harvest authorizations. The DNR drew three hunters at...
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
WSAW
WCHA officials urge drivers to use caution on roadways as green light legislation passes
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) officials remind drivers to drive safely in work zones and urge drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions and of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. In their last session, the legislature passed...
WQAD
Eric Sorensen leads Illinois' 17th District race against Esther Joy King
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
WSAW
Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot...
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
KSDK
5 On Your Side at 75: 2013 Illinois tornado outbreak
In 2013, a series of tornadoes touched down all over the midwest, wreaking havoc. This includes 5 tornadoes that touched down Illinois, causing damage in many areas.
WSAW
Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
