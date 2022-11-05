RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very easy for me.” The outcome added to a rewarding two-day stretch for the Maple Leafs, who beat the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO