Columbus, OH

ESPN

Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Four positives that last-place Sharks can build on after slow start

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Breaking news: David Quinn isn’t...
SAN JOSE, CA
ESPN

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson suspended two games

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo on Saturday. The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights' 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very easy for me.” The outcome added to a rewarding two-day stretch for the Maple Leafs, who beat the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

Alex Ovechkin 800th goal watch: Tracker, video highlights

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently chasing down career NHL goal No. 800. After starting the 2022-23 season at 780, he has scored eight goals thus far. Ovi is third on the all-time NHL goals list, behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, at No. 37 with 523 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Sources: Bruins have limited options with under-contract Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins have limited options with Mitchell Miller, the defenseman they signed Friday and cut ties with two days later in the wake of public outcry. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, to an entry-level contract with the intention of sending him to AHL Providence. He remains under contract with the team and is technically still a member of Providence.
BOSTON, MA

