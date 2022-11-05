Read full article on original website
Related
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Why People Thought Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Bought Massachusetts This Weekend
It was a wild ride over the weekend in New England, at least for a quick bit of time anyway. Because after a screenshot of a tweet involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Massachusetts was posted to the Only in Boston Instagram page, residents thought Diddy bought Massachusetts. Spoiler: He didn't.
Here Are Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!. Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy. 1. Monte's Pizza.
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Here’s What A Red ‘X’ On A Massachusetts Home Or Building Means
Driving around Massachusetts over the years, every once in awhile I would come across a home or a building that looked dilapidated or at least vacant that displayed a red on white "X" or a white on red "X", and I never understood what that meant. I just assumed that...
It Is Illegal to Wear Pajamas in Public in Massachusetts?
Nothing is more comfortable than rocking the PJs on a Friday or Saturday night when staying in. Especially when you're just lounging by the TV watching your favorite movie or show. Why? Because it's just so comfortable after a long day!. Now when decide to leave our house to make...
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?
Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Berkshire Residents Miss Watching TV’s “Lois Lane”
Back in July, I went away for a weekend trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania as I met up with actress Misty Rowe after attending her fantastic live play featuring a look back at the musical career of Patsy Cline. Upon my return back to the Berkshires, I was surprised to hear that my near and dear friend in TV news, Heather Kovar was NOT anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts at WRGB-TV (channel 6). She wound up departing from the CBS affiliate once her contract expired at month's end, therefore a major void was left as "The Capital Region's Lois Lane" was not part of my usual weekend ritual.
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th
Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th. That's right. According to a media statement from the City of...
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
MA Residents: Be Careful When Driving Our State Highways
Sometimes I feel like driving can be a real task at hand as my days growing up in the ol' hometown of New York City were free of this obligation where I would either walk, take the bus or subway towards my intended destination. Moving up north, a car proves to be a necessity, but you have to realize that some other drivers you encounter are just plain CRAZY with a capital C.
Check those tickets! 6 $50K, 1 $1M Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot rises
BOSTON — There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday’s record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have reasons to wake up happy. The jackpot grew to a world-record $1.9 billion after no one hit the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 and Power Ball 20. But...
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 3