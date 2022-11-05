Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
ESPN
Former NFL player has a tie to $2.04B Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI -- There's a Cincinnati Bengals tie to this week's winning Powerball ticket. Joe Chahayed, whose store sold the stub that netted $2 billion in winnings, is the father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr., according to TMZ. That fortune has earned Chahayed a sizable payday, too. The...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roenick scores his 500th NHL goal
1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hits a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scores on a one-yard rush in the third quarter. 1945 — Top-ranked Army...
Biggest Depth Chart Update is Delayed Return Decision for Daniels
The Kansas Jayhawks have not made any significant depth chart changes, but on the back of the stellar performance for Jason Bean, a decision on Jalon Daniels is not imminent.
Porterville Recorder
Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blues
San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis has a 3-7-0 record overall and a 1-4-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Montreal 3, Detroit 2
Detroit1010—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Montreal, Hoffman 2 (Gallagher, Harris), 5:41. 2, Detroit, Czarnik 1 (Copp, Kubalik), 16:29. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 3 (Dvorak, Gallagher), 19:44. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Detroit, Raymond 5 (Suter, Hronek), 10:37. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Drouin NG), Detroit 1 (Raymond...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
Buffalo100—1 First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 6 (Maccelli), 0:23. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 8 (Quinn, Dahlin), 14:26 (pp). 3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Valimaki), 17:30 (pp). Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Interference), 0:49; Crouse, ARI (Tripping), 4:36; Okposo, BUF (Roughing), 10:56; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:56; Mayo, ARI (Boarding), 14:08; Girgensons, BUF (Interference), 15:50. Second...
