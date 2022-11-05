Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
The New Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen in New Albany has breakfast classics and Mexican favorites
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- Wake up with the Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen in Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the recently opened brunch spot in New Albany. The newly renovated space on State Street, formerly a Bob Evans Restaurant, has a new atmosphere. Executive chef and...
wdrb.com
Lights Under Louisville returns this week with more lights and a longer route
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lights Under Louisville is adding new attractions and starting earlier this year. America's largest underground holiday light show at the Louisville Mega Cavern opens Friday, Nov. 11. This year, there will be be a 200-foot-long MEGA Light Tunnel, holiday projections, lasers and a longer route. There...
wdrb.com
Port of Madison, Indiana, to be upgraded as city enters agreement with American Queen Voyages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists. The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
wdrb.com
Louisville 7-year-old skips birthday gifts, asks for donations for shelter animals instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oh to have the energy of a 7-year-old. Aleric Crump does Jiu Jitsu, tosses the football with dad, and conquers the backyard in about 10 minutes. All with his dog by his side. "My best friend is Abby," Aleric said. In so many ways he's a...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
WLKY.com
WATCH: 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was off-and-on cloud cover in the Louisville area early Tuesday morning, but it cleared up enough a few times to see the total lunar eclipse. WLKY was able to capture the video above with a tower camera in downtown Louisville. You can see the moon...
wdrb.com
Prayer service held in Salem for boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana. More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
wdrb.com
New $5.7M fire station in Seymour, Indiana, expected to cut response times
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new multimillion-dollar fire station in Seymour will cut down substantially on response times, which could help save lives. Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas says Fire Station 2's new location at 1019 W. 2nd St. will make all the difference. "I said many times it’s going...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Washington County comes together with Cairo Jordan's family to memorialize 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Inside a Salem, Indiana church, Sunday, five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan came that much closer to being at rest, with his family back home in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial was held for Jordan at Southern Hills Church, drawing dozens, including Cairo’s family. Though those...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
WLKY.com
Hundreds turn out at Waterfront Park bringing hope to those who've lost someone to suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds turned out for the Out of the Darkness Walk at Waterfront Park. It's organized by Louisville's chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Saturday's walk marked 20 years since a group member who lost a friend to suicide held a memorial 5k on his...
wdrb.com
Popular Oldham County restaurant, Steve O's Italian Kitchen, closes after 17 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Oldham County closed after 17 years in business. Steve O's Italian Kitchen closed on Nov. 1. The restaurant was located on State Highway 146 in Buckner, near Oldham County High School. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the announcement came with...
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
WHAS 11
'I was secretly hating myself': Movie director suffered through conversion therapy in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Zach Meiners is unafraid to tell his own story. That fearlessness coupled with his classical training as a film maker has turned into a project that’s changing lives on a national level. “I am really lucky because I’ve been able to reclaim my story and...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
