Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
First look at Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in new Christmas movie Red One
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first image from his upcoming Christmas film Red One. Providing an update via his instagram account, Johnson posted a series of photos of himself alongside his co-star Chris Evans on set, captioned: "It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS. "Officially...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return happened
Ryan Reynolds has explained how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return for Deadpool 3 came about, saying he "always wanted Hugh to come back". Speaking to Collider, Reynolds said that his first meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige was about making a Deadpool and Wolverine film. "I think you're giving me too...
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
John Wick star joins spinoff movie with Ana de Armas
Ian McShane will reprise his role as Winston for the John Wick spinoff movie starring Ana de Armas. Set in the John Wick universe, McShane is set to star alongside No Time to Die's de Armas in the spinoff film titled Ballerina, which began production on Monday (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Die Hard's Bruce Willis tackles another villain at Christmas in new movie
Bruce Willis will butt heads with Christmas-threatening goons in next month's Detective Knight: Redemption. Part two of an action movie trilogy – the Halloween-themed original was subtitled Rogue while January 2023's closing piece is Independence – this one is scheduled for release in the US on Friday, December 9, while a UK release date is yet to be announced.
The Handmaid's Tale season 6 potential release date, cast, and everything you need to know
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 spoilers follow. All tales must come to an end, and unfortunately, that's true even for The Handmaid's Tale. Ahead of season five's arrival earlier this year, it was announced that June and co will be returning for a sixth, final season, which will hopefully wrap up her story in a satisfying way for long-time fans.
Teen Wolf star's Netflix show cancelled after one season
Netflix has cancelled another show in Partner Track. Starring Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura in Teen Wolf) as young lawyer Ingrid Yun, the 10-episode first season charted her moral struggles as she fought to climb to the higher echelon of an elite New York City firm. Confirmation of its cancellation arrived...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman addresses Ross's "outsider" status
Wakanda Forever star Martin Freeman has weighed in on his character's role within the Black Panther universe. The Fargo star plays CIA agent Everett K Ross, who was introduced in Captain America: Civil War and is returning for Black Panther and its hotly anticipated follow-up, set to hit theatres on November 11.
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer renewed for two new Monster seasons on Netflix
Ryan Murphy's Monster series, which kicked off with a season about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has been renewed at Netflix for a further two seasons. The show will take on an anthology format with each new season focusing on a new subject, similar to Murphy's existing anthology shows American Horror Story and American Crime Story.
First look at Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in new movie Megalopolis
Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel is featured in first-look photos for her new movie Megalopolis, which comes from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, stars in Coppola's movie opposite a stacked cast that includes plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Zendaya, Adam Driver, Shia...
