Thomas Lercari Named MAWPC Defensive Player of the Week
Bridgeport, Pa. – (November 8, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Tuesday with Fordham's Thomas Lercari (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) being selected as the league's Defensive Player of the Week. This is Lercari's third award of the season. Lercari helped the Rams...
Women's Basketball Blows Past Yale, 80-67
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball kicked off its 2022-23 campaign in style with a 80-67 victory over NR/RV Yale on Monday evening. It was interim head coach Candice Green's first career victory. The Rams are now 1-0. "I'm super excited for this team and our potential." Green said, "We have some things we have to clean up but I'm happy we were able to start off on a win."
Men’s Basketball Opens Season with Win over Dartmouth
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham head men's basketball coach Keith Urgo waited a long time for tonight. Ever since he accepted a position as an assistant coach at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., he dreamed of being a college head coach. That dream came true tonight as Urgo led the Rams to an 88-74 win over Dartmouth College in the Rose Hill Gym.
Tim DeMorat, Brandon Peskin, and Alex Kemper Named GEICO Patriot League Players of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham football squad was well represented when the GEICO Patriot League Players of the Week were announced today. Senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the Offensive Player of the Week, junior kicker Brandon Peskin was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, and freshman defensive back Alex Kemper was named the Rookie of the Week. It is the seventh weekly honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and the first for Peskin and Kemper.
Squash Splits Two Matches on Sunday
Bronx, N.Y. – (November 6, 2022) – The Fordham squash team finished their opening weekend of the season with a split of matches on Sunday, defeating Boston University, 7-2, while falling to Georgetown to the same score. The Rams finished the weekend with a 5-1 record. In the...
Faculty Athletic Representative
Fordham University Athletics: Faculty Athletics Representative. The Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR) shall be appointed by the president from members of the faculty (Article 6.1.3 NCAA Constitution) to represent Fordham University and its faculty in the institution’s relationships with the NCAA and its conference (Constitution 4.02.2). The FAR is a discretionary appointee of the President for a term of office of 3 years with the possibility of reappointment.
Schools express resolve after post-game vandalism at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Earlier this year, Milton Area School District unveiled its new $14 million athletic complex. The Black Panthers hosted Selinsgrove Area High School on Friday for a PIAA playoff football game. The Seals came out on top, but it's what happened after the game that has everyone talking.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
Mount Nittany Health celebrates groundbreaking of Outpatient Center
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is expanding in State College as groundbreaking began in their new Outpatient Center in Toftress West. On Wednesday, Nov. 2 physicians and system leaders celebrated the groundbreaking at the site of the new 126,000-square-foot center. The “state-of-the-art” building is expected to open in Spring of 2024 and […]
Williamsport to purchase two police vehicles for nearly $160,000
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport approved the purchase of two new police cruisers for a total of $156,150, or $78,075 each, during Thursday’s city council meeting. The cruisers are two Dodge Durango SUVs that took a “nationwide” search to find, according to Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder. The original plan was to purchase four vehicles but only two Durangos were found with the desired trim. The cost of these vehicles also...
BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
Native American Heritage celebrated in Schuylkill County
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — These are just a few authentic Native American items in Dave McSurdy's collection. The man from Minersville has dedicated his career to teaching Native American heritage in Schuylkill county and beyond. "We should be learning about ways of life that our different than ours because most...
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
How Dr. Oz Might Have Gotten Confused – There Is A Jersey Shore, PA
Dr. Oz has been unfairly taking a lot of ribbing recently because he seemed to suggest that Pennsylvania was on the Atlantic Coast, when in fact there actually is a place called Jersey Shore, PA. So there.
