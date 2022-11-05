Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...

