Organizations team up for annual Clothe-a-Child event
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder days approach, some local children need extra support to get their warm clothes. Noon Optimist Club and League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet are partnering to make that happen. The organizations are hosting the 88th annual "Clothe-a-Child" auction. Local businesses have donated items...
Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support. The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need. Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise...
Weekend event works to bring awareness to homeless veterans
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, advocates for homeless veterans are taking to the street to show their support. It's part of Operation Vanguard. Volunteers sleep out in tents or cardboard boxes each year to show the reality homeless veterans face daily. Reach Services in Terre Haute hosts the...
College Goal Sunday
College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend.
20 Vets take advantage of free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second-ever Veteran Legal Clinic at the Terre Haute Veteran's Association was successful. The clinic provided civil legal services to Hoosier veterans on Tuesday. It was through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. The pilot for this clinic was back in April. Thirteen vets took...
THN, THS, West Vigo and Northview boys basketball hit hardwood for the first time
Monday marked the first day Indiana High School boys basketball teams could hold their first official practices of the season. Sports 10 caught up with the Big Four in the Wabash Valley in Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo and Northview.
A unique music group from Alaska is in Sullivan, Indiana this week!
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special group is visiting Sullivan, Indiana for a week full of performances, and it all kicked off this weekend!. Pamyua is Alaska's most famous Inuit band. The Inuit are a group of indigenous people from the subarctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Eastern...
Clay Community Schools announce Dr. Tim Rayle as next superintendent
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Corporation will soon be seeing a major personnel change. The school board held a special session meeting on Tuesday, where the name of the new Superintendent was announced. In a unanimous vote, Dr. Tim Rayle was announced as the next superintendent...
ISU men pound Green Bay in season opener
The Indiana State men's basketball team beat Green Bay 80-53 in their season opener. The Sycamores held the Phoenix to just one hoop over the final 13 minutes of the game. Vos McCauley led ISU in the win with 23 points.
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - College Goal Sunday has made its way back to Terre Haute. Ivy Tech Community College had hundreds of students come together to get help with their FASFA applications this weekend. On Sunday, financial aid professors from across Indiana volunteered in 39 different cities to help...
National Adoption Month at the Terre Haute Children's Museum
November is National Adoption Month. It's a time to raise awareness for the need of adoptive families across the country. Locally, events like the one at the Terre Haute Children's Museum highlighted foster families around the Wabash Valley.
Terre Haute VA to host free legal clinic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday. It's through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services. Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first-come, first-serve basis. These include driver's license restoration, veteran eviction avoidance, and criminal record expungement.
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Construction continues on Richland County School Corporation's Early Learning Center
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Improving all of it's schools has been the goal of Richland County School Corporation. Recently the school corporation completed it's first goal, to improve the high school. Now, the school district is working on it's second goal. “Since The elementary school opened in January 2000, we...
Local church gets early start on Christmas celebrations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Deb Dodson looked around the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church on Saturday, she was overjoyed with what she saw. As dozens of people came in for the church’s annual Christmas Bazaar event, she said it’s something she looks forward to each holiday season. “It’s just fun to see the people,” […]
Early voting wraps up in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is just a few hours away here. The polls are now closed in Vigo County for early voting. Just before noon on Monday, it was a lot busier with lines of people ready to vote. The Vigo County clerk's office said they had...
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
