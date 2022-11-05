Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane DoeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvine, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
The Hockey Writers
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
The Hockey Writers
Will a $3 Million Middle-Six Winger Get Traded By Oilers?
There comes a point in time when being a hard-working member of the team isn’t good enough. There’s the theory that hard work eventually pays off, and in most cases that is true, but how long does a team like the Edmonton Oilers — a team in win-now mode — wait if the results matter as much or more than the effort level?
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 11/08/22
The Minnesota Wild (5-5-1) are kicking off a three-game road trip to the west coast tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1). The Wild are coming off an extended break that allowed them four days to rest and regroup after a disappointing shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Nov.3. They have already met the Kings this season in a loss that consisted of 13 total goals, one of the first signs the Wild were struggling. So far this season, they have played better on the road and will attempt to even the season series at Crypto.com Arena.
FOX Sports
Canadiens' Anderson suspended 2 games by NHL for boarding
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal forward Josh Anderson was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo the previous night. The play occurred midway through the third period of the Golden Knights' 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night when Anderson hit Pietrangelo into the side boards from behind after the defenseman had already given up the puck.
The Hockey Writers
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
NBC Sports
Four positives that last-place Sharks can build on after slow start
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Breaking news: David Quinn isn’t...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Murray, Amirov & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a specific look at the injury status of the team’s top two goalies – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. I’ll also focus on who’s returning from injury and who’s been moved back to the AHL Marlies.
The Hockey Writers
Top Reasons Behind Fast Canadiens Start to 2022-23
Even having lost more games than they’ve won, the Montreal Canadiens are enjoying a fairly successful start to the 2022-23 season. With a 6-6-1 record entering action Wednesday night, the Habs are riding high, having needed 10 more games to get to the same amount of wins in 2021-22 (23 compared to 13). So, there has been progress, which is all anyone could have reasonably asked for in what is still a transitional season during an undeniable rebuild.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Sharks’ Frustrating Homestand
The San Jose Sharks took five out of a possible 12 points, providing mixed insights on their recent six-game home stand. That is to say, as unsuccessful as it was, it could’ve been much worse, as encouraging performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers were a breath of fresh air from their 0-5 start to the season. With a plethora of good habits mingled with even more bad, here are my observations from the Sharks’ 1-2-3 record on the homestand.
ESPN
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Scoring Depth a Key to Prolonged Success
The difference between a good and great team in the NHL depends on a handful of attributes. Of course, goaltending plays a significant role, but it is not the only quality necessary to describe a Stanley Cup contender. One may also highlight a commitment to defense and the capability to play a hard-nosed, physical style of hockey. However, another critical characteristic exists in the NHL’s recent champions. For an organization to experience prolonged success, it must possess scoring depth, receiving production from all four lines as well as the defensemen.
The Hockey Writers
3 Free Agent Goalies the Blackhawks Could Target
The injury bug has hit the Chicago Blackhawks, and no position has been affected more than the goaltenders. Starting goaltender Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23 with a groin strain, and backup goaltender Alex Stalock was placed in concussion protocol on Nov. 1 after a collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. This led to the Blackhawks recalling Arvid Soderblom from the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chicago also signed Dyan Wells from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL to an NHL contract to be Soderblom’s backup. This is because Rockford’s backup goaltender Jaxson Stauber is in concussion protocol. Yet, on Nov. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets, Soderblom was taken out of the game during the second intermission due to an undisclosed injury, which had Wells making his NHL debut. So now, the goaltending behind Wells is in question.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ 3 Trade Targets During the 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks are having a confusing season. Despite several games where they have played above expectations, they have consistently fallen flat in the late periods. This has led to several games ending in overtime – often in the opposition’s favor – when they should have gone the Sharks’ way. With the future of their season now in question, it might be time to shake up the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Top-6 Forwards Are Carrying the Team This Season
The Edmonton Oilers are of course like every other NHL team and run 11 or 12 forwards per game, but the effectiveness and the production of only six of them have carried the team through 14 games this season. Five of their forwards were at a point-per-game before the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning while the other seven had combined for seven goals and 17 points.
The Hockey Writers
Ryan Reynolds is the Senators’ Best Shot at Future Success
After the release of the valuations of each of the 32 NHL teams by Sportico, it’s clear that the Ottawa Senators are in a position to sell. It’s no surprise, really. The expectation following the passing of Eugene Melnyk was that the team would attempt to build value before selling. Current co-owners Anna and Olivia Melnyk have done a good job of allowing the team to build on the ice, as well as increase the community reach of the Senators. Now, the organization stands at a reported value of just over $650 million. We don’t know who could come out of the woodwork to buy the team, but we do know that famed Canadian actor/comedian Ryan Reynolds has shown tremendous interest.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Lemieux Playing Well Despite Penalty Problems
The Los Angeles Kings acquired Brendan Lemieux in a trade with the New York Rangers in March 2021. Many hockey fans will be familiar with Lemieux’s dad, Claude, after his long NHL career which included four Stanley Cup rings. He was known for being an agitator, driving opponents crazy and often playing on the edge of clean and dirty. His son does the same thing, but has not been able to match the offensive production to this point in his career. Claude had 41 goals in the 1991-92 season alone, while Brendan has just 31 goals in 242 career games. The question is, is the younger Lemieux worth having in the lineup with his lack of offense and high amount of penalties?
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers, Islanders & Devils Are Good This Season. Does it Matter?
To start the 2022-23 NHL season, the New York teams have been great. The New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils have a combined record of 22-12-3 and all three are above .500 to start the season. The three teams are on pace to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something that hasn’t happened since the 2006-07 season, making this year a unique and potentially historic one.
Comments / 0