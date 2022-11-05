ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

ODU Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule

NORFOLK, VA. – Head coach of the Old Dominion Women's Lacrosse team Theresa Walton announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season. The Monarchs will play 17 games, nine of their matchups will take place at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. They will wrap up their regular season when they host defending conference champion, Florida.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Magic Number for Retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joined us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilders Will Get National Spotlight On Veterans Day

NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, November 11, men’s college basketball teams Gonzaga and Michigan State will face-off in a West Coast Conference versus Big Ten showdown. Two things that set this game apart is that it will be played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in San Diego, and shipbuilders and veterans from HII and its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will share in the national spotlight.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

