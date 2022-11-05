Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
odusports.com
ODU Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule
NORFOLK, VA. – Head coach of the Old Dominion Women's Lacrosse team Theresa Walton announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season. The Monarchs will play 17 games, nine of their matchups will take place at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. They will wrap up their regular season when they host defending conference champion, Florida.
WTKR
Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
Norfolk State women pound HBCU for 100-plus point win
The Norfolk State women feasted on Virginia-Lynchburg, recording a triple-digit margin of victory over the non-NCAA HBCU squad. The post Norfolk State women pound HBCU for 100-plus point win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
odusports.com
Old Dominion Men's Soccer Falls in Sun Belt Conference Tournament to Georgia State, 3-1
Box Score HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – The Old Dominion University Men's Soccer team scored first but Georgia State scored three goals in a 10-minute span and that was all the Panthers needed for a 3-1 win over the Monarchs Sunday night in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals at Marshall. Old...
Granby High honoring first sports hall of fame class, fundraising for facilities
Granby High School in Norfolk is recognizing some of its star coaches, athletes and supporters with a brand new sports hall of fame.
13newsnow.com
Rod Taylor steps down as Head Coach of Admirals, Jeff Carr named his replacement
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, former player and head coach Rod Taylor resigned on Monday afternoon in his third ECHL season. The Admirals have named assistant coach Jeff Carr as head coach effective immediately. “Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals...
WTKR
First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"
The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday" to honor and showcase HBCUs in the Hampton Roads area. There were performances by several groups.
WAVY News 10
H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
WAVY News 10
Magic Number for Retirement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joined us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Shipbuilders Will Get National Spotlight On Veterans Day
NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, November 11, men’s college basketball teams Gonzaga and Michigan State will face-off in a West Coast Conference versus Big Ten showdown. Two things that set this game apart is that it will be played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in San Diego, and shipbuilders and veterans from HII and its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will share in the national spotlight.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
WAVY News 10
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
13newsnow.com
Sand replenishment: Restoring Hampton's Buckroe Beach
A busy area in Hampton is getting a much-needed facelift. A large-scale sand replenishment project is happening at Buckroe Beach.
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race
Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News' next mayor.
We tried Virginia's same-day voter registration on Election Day. Here's how it went.
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: This story was written by Samuel Schaffer, a 13News Now digital reporter. Unlike many voters, I still hadn't registered to vote by the general election. I moved to Norfolk this summer, and while I place high importance on voting, things like adjusting to living...
WAVY News 10
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
Comments / 0