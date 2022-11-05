Gators Snap Two Game Skid With Win Over Texas AM

The Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4) defeated the Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 1-5) 41-24 on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas.

Anthony Richardson set the pace for the Florida Gators, going 17-for-28 with 201 yards passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 78 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.

The first half was back and forth and went to halftime with Texas A&M leading Florida 24-20. The Gators took control of the second half, scoring two third quarter touchdowns to build a 34-24 lead. Montrell Johnson Jr added a rushing touchdown with 1:21 to go in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.

The Gators return to Gainesville to host South Carolina next weekend. Kickoff between Florida and South Carolina is scheduled for 4:00 PM on November 12th.

PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES