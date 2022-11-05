Kings 126, Magic 123: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (3-5) play against the Orlando Magic (8-8) at Amway Center

Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022

Sacramento Kings 126, Orlando Magic 123 (Final/OT)

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

LIGHT THE BEAM!

#KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/IwECNeCzuD – 8:49 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

“Here’s a 35-footer for the win….HE’S GOT THE BUCKET!!”

Enjoy @ggerould’s call of the @De’Aaron Fox game-winner as heard on Kings Radio on @Sactown1140 pic.twitter.com/7bYtwxHFtw – 8:48 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

❄️❄️❄️

This angle is too cold of @De’Aaron Fox‘s game-winner! pic.twitter.com/8CkQJLpPto – 8:45 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bol Bol on scoring a career-high 23 points:

“For me, it was just being aggressive from the start. Any time I’m aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end, that’s when I play at my best.” – 8:38 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero on De’Aaron Fox’s game-winner:

That’s how the game goes. It happened to me in college; the first one in the league. You gotta give him credit. Fox got hot. … He is a great player and you just gotta tip your cap to a guy like that. He made a hell of a shot. – 8:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That game in Orlando was a hurricane

Magic went up 20 early in 3rd quarter… Kings flipped them by 30 points in like the next 13 minutes… game still gets to OT… then it ends like that. – 8:25 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

In his interview at @SdnaGr, Domantas Sabonis explained how beneficial for him is to play alongside threats like Fox, Huerter, Monk, Murray.

Tonight he counted 6 assists Vs. Magic and assisted 16 pts.

Assists to Huerter: 3

Assists to Fox: 2

Assist to Lyles: 1

#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Zbz3FMgtf6 – 8:21 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

De’Aaron Fox scored 37 PTS while Malik Monk (15 PTS) and Trey Lyles (15 PTS) combined for 30 off the bench in Sacramento’s 126-123 overtime win over the Magic 👑

#KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/GPDasFflrF – 8:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“He’s extremely confident. He pulled up and hit a big shot for us to win the game.”

Coach Brown on Fox’s Game Winner pic.twitter.com/ggd2nHHcrs – 8:04 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero became the second teenager to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game in NBA history.

The other player: LeBron James pic.twitter.com/Mw1PevnOpW – 8:03 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic are just 2-8, but the best thing that could have possibly happened this season for the @Orlando Magic is the immediate impact of @Paolo Banchero.

The #1 pick is a beast.

He went off for career-highs (thru 10G) of 33p/15r tonight. – 8:02 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

28 points for De’Aaron Fox in the second half and overtime on his way to 37. – 8:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road with a loss in Orlando on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

The Kings now have 5 buzzer- beaters in the last 3 seasons. No other team has more than 3 (Mavs). Everyone else has 2, 1 or 0.

basketball-reference.com/friv/buzzer-be… – 7:57 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Sacramento 126, Orlando 123 (OT)

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/RE4c7LrNYu – 7:56 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Franz Wagner tonight:

31 PTS

6 AST

13-22 FG pic.twitter.com/wFvDAJOmaS – 7:55 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic blow 20-point lead, fall to Kings in overtime on Fox’s buzzer-beater orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:55 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: With 37 points tonight at ORL, De’Aaron Fox has posted three 30-point games in just seven appearances. He is the first Kings player with 3+ 30-point outings in their first seven games of a season since DeMarcus Cousins (3) in 2016-17. – 7:53 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From Kings:

With 37 points tonight at ORL, De’Aaron Fox has posted three 30-point games in just seven appearances. He is the first Kings player with 3+ 30-point outings in their first seven games of a season since DeMarcus Cousins (3) in 2016-17. – 7:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Paolo Banchero this season:

22.9 PPG

8.4 RPG

1.0 BPG

The last rookie to average those numbers was Shaq. pic.twitter.com/4JgCC6qHdX – 7:52 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FINAL: Kings outlast the Magic, 126-123

👑 @De’Aaron Fox 37 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

👑 @Malik Monk 15 PTS, 5 AST

👑 @Domantas Sabonis 25 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

Presented by @RedHawkCasino pic.twitter.com/Zypvi5dSbW – 7:52 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“The basket starts looking like the ocean”

@De’Aaron Fox tonight:

🦊 37 PTS

🦊 5 REBS

🦊 3 ASTS pic.twitter.com/T9c40WEn6N – 7:52 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

I guess the Kings shouldn’t trade De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/Zdz1ABmkoG – 7:52 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

From the Kings:

With 37 points tonight at ORL, De’Aaron Fox has posted three 30-point games in just seven appearances. He is the first Kings player with 3+ 30-point outings in their first seven games of a season since DeMarcus Cousins (3) in 2016-17. – 7:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

What just happened? The Kings looked completely overmatched by the Magic’s length early on Saturday. They made adjustments at the half and erased a huge deficit to come away with a big time 126-123 OT win. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings improved to 3-5 on the season. – 7:51 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Insane ending to Kings/ Magic. FOX CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/vnn6GoEiyL – 7:50 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Crazy ending in Orlando. De’Aaron Fox called game with a big-time 3-point shot.

Kings win! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/rfJcZWCEjE – 7:50 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

De’Aaron Fox in Orlando today: 37 points, 28 coming in second half/OT, dropped this 35-footer at the buzzer for the win pic.twitter.com/CzHfR38aw2 – 7:50 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Fox’s 3 at buzzer in OT in Orlando & Sacramento has won 3 of 4 & wraps up 4-game road trip at #Warriors on Monday night #NBA – 7:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox should’ve never been in a position to have to hit that game winner. Kings totally blew it.

But superstars bail their teams out. Fox is a superstar. – 7:49 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The end of #MagicKings was bonkers. Magic down 4. Waning seconds. Cut to 2. Trap w/o fouling. Get the TO and Okeke ties it. Then Fox does this at the buzzer 👀 pic.twitter.com/7N945bAzcB – 7:48 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Bol Bol tonight:

23 PTS*

7 REB

10-11 FG

2-3 3P

37 MIN

*career-high pic.twitter.com/SuDeiJwQdo – 7:48 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

De’Aaron Fox hits a game-winning three-pointer to end the game against Orlando. He finished the game with 37 points.

#SacramentoKings – 7:47 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic forced a turnover, which led to an easy dunk by Chuma Okeke to tie the game with 2.5 seconds left. De’Aaron Fox comes up the court and drains the 32-foot game-winner as time expired.

Kings win, 126-123. pic.twitter.com/TymxCOjeZn – 7:47 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FOX AT THE BUZZER!!! 🦊

#KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/fmMGHkpeOK – 7:47 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Domantas Sabonis vs Orlando Magic

25 points

11 rebounds

10-14 FG

6 assists

Domas did it all once again. #SacramentoProud – 7:47 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

FOX CALLED GAME FROM THE LOGO! – 7:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Sabonis tonight:

25 PTS

11 REB

6 AST

10-14 FG

A couple of clutch FT in OT. pic.twitter.com/35PlJpM2OT – 7:46 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

What a crazy game-winner from De’Aaron Fox. Tough loss for the Magic. – 7:46 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Kings-Magic was incredible. I really love the basketball part of the NBA. – 7:45 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

PUT DE’AARON FOX IN THE FREAKING ALL-STAR GAME @NBA – 7:45 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

The Kings Magic ending is one of the craziest endings to an NBA game in years. – 7:45 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

De’Aaron Fox in his return

37 points

14-24 FG

5 rebounds

1 winning shot in overtime

The Sacramento Kings took their 3rd season win over the Orlando Magic.

Fox is DIFFERENT! #SacramentoProud – 7:45 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings win. – 7:45 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

JUST HOW THEY DREW IT UP.

DE’AARON FOX!! – 7:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bol Bol career high:

23 PTS

10-11 FG

2-3 3P

1-1 FT

Didn’t miss a shot until OT. pic.twitter.com/Qr0k9VOP2k – 7:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Paolo Banchero in the loss:

33 PTS

15 REB

Joins LeBron as the only teenager in NBA history with a 30/15 game. pic.twitter.com/XxBjsKc3VF – 7:45 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

WOW, De’Aaron Fox knocks down a deep 3 at the buzzer.

Kings beat Magic 126-123 in overtime. – 7:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox for the win! – 7:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk turnover. Tie game. – 7:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk hits the second. But Fox picks up the foul with 11.7 remaining. 123-119 Kings. Suggs shooting 2. – 7:43 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Sabonis struggled from the free throw line today but knocked down two clutch ones in overtime. – 7:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jamal Cain goes from Heat emergency availability Friday in Indiana to Sioux Falls Skyforce starter tonight in Iowa. Opening-night starting lineup for Heat G League team:

Jon Elmore

Mychal Mulder

DJ Stewart

Jamal Cain

Orlando Robinson – 7:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk drops in the first. 122-119. 14.1 remaining. – 7:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Franz Wagner lay up. Monk fouled. 121-119. 14.1 remaining. – 7:41 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Redemption for Domantas Sabonis at the free throw line. – 7:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis hits the second. 121-117 Kings. 20.5 remaining. – 7:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis hits the first one. 3 point game. – 7:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Domantas Sabonis is 4 of 11 at the free-throw line tonight. Two big ones coming up. – 7:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis to the line. 20.5 remaining. Kings up 119-117 in OT. – 7:39 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

jalen suggs is on track to grab the torch jrue holiday and marcus smart currently share. game-changing defensive play after game-changing defensive play. – 7:38 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Franz with 29 now. Magic trail by 2 in OT. 25 seconds left, Kings ball. – 7:38 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Franz Wagner scores quickly out of the timeout to cut the lead to 2 with 25 seconds left. – 7:38 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

MALIK. MONK.

@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/j5ChBZaE1P – 7:37 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Kings up 4, which is basically a three-possession lead with the way the Magic have shot the long ball tonight – 7:36 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Trey Lyles is called for an offensive foul. The Magic have the ball down 119-115 with 28.3 to go. – 7:36 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Malik freaking Monk. 💰💰💰💰💰 – 7:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huge triple from Malik Monk. 119-113 Kings. less than a minute to play. – 7:34 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Wow, Paolo Banchero got absolutely mugged. No call. – 7:32 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Kings call a timeout with 1:06 left in OT up 116-113. – 7:32 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Sacramento flops like mad – 7:30 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

NBA teens with 30-point, 15-rebound performances (via @ESPNStatsInfo):

LeBron James

Paolo Banchero – 7:30 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

There’s the Harrison Barnes we know. Huge three. – 7:29 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes triple. Where has that been. Kings up 115-111. – 7:28 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Bol Bol for 3.

He’s got 23 points on 10/10 FG. – 7:28 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has a season-high 34 points vs. the Magic. – 7:28 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Clutch bucket from 🦊 ties it at 106-106 👑

We’re headed to overtime.

@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Rs7Am7G6i4 – 7:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Bol Bol is absolute food defensively…..but he’s sooooooo skilled offensively – 7:27 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bol Bol drains a corner 3-pointer in OT to go up to 23 points. He is 10-10 from the field. – 7:27 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox is going to do what DeMarcus Cousins did and make it impossible for the league to ignore him. – 7:27 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic miss two shots in the final seconds that could have won it. The game will now go to OT tied at 106. – 7:26 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Kings are +27 on three-pointers tonight in a game headed to OT lmao – 7:25 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 4TH QUARTER BOX: Orlando 106, Sacramento 106

Tonight marks the first overtime game of the season for the @Orlando Magic.

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/TSFjKK7ot6 – 7:25 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

heading to OT in the O.

106-106. – 7:23 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic dominated the Kings for 36 minutes. But it only takes one Ass quarter. We’re headed to OT. – 7:23 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Overtime in Orlando.

Kings have missed 9 free throws tonight. – 7:23 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Paolo Banchero through regulation:

33 PTS*

15 REB*

14-25 FG

*career-high marks pic.twitter.com/IiyOcm0bVq – 7:23 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings and Magic going to overtime. – 7:23 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

And we’re headed to overtime.

Magic 106, Kings 106. – 7:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox has made 21 straight free throws. – 7:22 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

The Kings double Bol Bol in the post, as one does, and he fires a laser to Wendell Carter Jr. – 7:22 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

33 PTS for the rook ‼

@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/4o03HwHmUL – 7:21 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The size of the Orlando Magic is creating so many mismatches for the Kings. – 7:21 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Huerter defending Banchero in space is just asking for it #MagicKings pic.twitter.com/u8CPfOrivB – 7:21 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Paolo Banchero is so good. It’s remains hilarious that he couldn’t solve Brady Manek. Lolololol – 7:20 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Paolo Banchero could be a legit All Star this year.

33 pts 15 reb

He just out the Magic up 104-100 with an incredible bucket – 7:20 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Paolo Banchero is 19 years old in his 10th NBA game and is quite often the best player on the floor. This is very exciting. – 7:19 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero adds to his career night with a layup. He is up to 33 points and 15 rebounds as the Magic lead 104-100 with 1:22 left.

His 33 points are the most in the NBA this season by a rookie. – 7:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Big feed from Barnes to Metu for the dunk. Kings down 102-100. – 7:18 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

BOL BOL 💰 – 7:17 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bol Bol gives the Magic a 4-point lead with 1:57 left to play. – 7:17 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Not a fan of those iso De’Aaron Fox mid-range jumpers without movement in close games. – 7:17 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Paolo Banchero has a career-high 30 points and 14 rebounds in the closing minutes of the 4th quarter. – 7:16 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tie game 98-98. 3:08 remaining. Kings ball. Banchero has a career-high 31 points and 14 rebounds. – 7:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero is the second-fastest Magic rookie to score 30 points in a game, via @Orlando Magic PR:

Shaq: 3 games

Banchero: 10 games

Penny: 24 games

Scott: 26 games

F. Wagner: 35 games – 7:16 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Ok, I’ll bite.

If the Kings move Harrison Barnes out of the lineup and start Malik Monk, Huerter moves to the three, does that make the Kings better? Isn’t the 2nd unit even worse then? – 7:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Magic rookies with 30/10 in a game:

— Shaq

— Paolo

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/AI2LiFWt7d – 7:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has a career-high 30 points vs. the Kings. – 7:12 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero has set a new career-high with 30 points with one more FT to come after the timeout. – 7:12 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Paolo Banchero with his first 30-point game (and counting) after that free throw. – 7:11 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

That ball movement by the Kings was beautiful. – 7:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis misses 1-of-2 at the stripe. He’s 2-for-9 from the line in a tie game. – 7:10 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Harrison Barnes is 0 of 3 from 3-point range vs. the Magic and 4 of 26 (.154) on the season. – 7:09 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I expect experienced teams like Miami or Golden State to be able to stop the Kings surge and close out games this quickly. Sacramento can’t allow younger teams like Orlando to do it to them too. – 7:08 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Bol Bol gives the Magic the lead again at 94-82.

Bol has 18 points on a perfect 8/8 FG. – 7:06 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero ties the game up on a mid-range shot with 6:40 to go. Bol Bol follows it up with a jumper to give the Magic the lead back. – 7:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail 94-92. – 7:06 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Kings are 9/17 (52%) from the foul line. – 7:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis misses both free throws. He’s killing the Kings at the line. – 7:05 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Suggs to Banchero for the dunk to cut the deficit to two at 92-90…

Paolo now with 27 points on 12/21 FG.

He’s got 12 rebounds as well. – 7:04 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

The Orlando Magic are not far off from being a playoff contender in the East. I really like what they are building and their roster in loaded with talent.

Kings are still closer though at this point and the final score should reflect that. – 7:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bol Bol double-digit scoring games:

1 — First 3 seasons

6 — This season pic.twitter.com/PHHgMtPhgR – 7:04 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Bol Bol now has 16 points on a perfect 7/7 FGs.

He came into tonight ranked 3rd in the NBA in FG% at 65.5%. – 7:02 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Bol Bol is one of the best stories of the young NBA season so far. – 7:01 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Bol Bol whips ass, love this dude – 7:01 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bol Bol has scored the last 4 points for the Magic to cut the Kings’ lead to 4 with 8:03 to go. Bol is up to 16 points. – 7:00 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

gotta give the Kings credit, they’ve taken this game every bit as much as the Magic have crapped it away. – 7:00 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Malik Monk is really settling in nicely to his 2nd unit role. He’s a team-high +19 (has a positive plus/minus at half) and really picks up the slack when the starters struggle. – 6:59 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic, down by 10 with 9:20 left, have brought their starters back in the game. Banchero immediately scores to cut the lead to 8. – 6:58 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Mezie out here FLYIN’ 👑

@TerenceDavisJr 🤝 @Chimezie Metu | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/SfOTnlszmg – 6:56 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

maybe getting the Kings into the penalty here (three team fouls in the first two minutes of the fourth) will do the trick. Scoring with the clock stopped is Good. – 6:56 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Technical foul on Terence Davis.

Mike Brown: “C’mon TD.” – 6:56 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

From the Kings:

The Kings outscored Orlando, 36-12, in Q3. The +24-point differential is the highest by SAC in Q3 since 12/12/16 vs. LAL (+26). – 6:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Happy birthday Trey Lyles. Another triple. Huge off the bench. – 6:54 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

looking more and more likely that Mo Bamba’s gonna get a DNP-CD tonight. Even Admiral Schofield ahead of him in the rotation now. – 6:54 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: The Kings outscored Orlando, 36-12, in Q3. The +24-point differential is the highest by SAC in Q3 since 12/12/16 vs. LAL (+26). – 6:53 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Paolo Banchero has more 20/10 games this season than

Bam

Embiid

Gobert

Vucevic

Sabonis

The only rookie with a 20/10 game. pic.twitter.com/O6RafFCGo7 – 6:53 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings outscore the Magic 36-12 in the 3rd quarter to take a 83-77 lead into the 4th 💪 pic.twitter.com/Vz8mf5hS5N – 6:51 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Kings drub the Magic by a 36-12 margin in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/7dhxbMcqRf – 6:50 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings outscored Orlando 36-12 in the 3rd quarter to take an 83-77 lead into the 4th. – 6:50 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings win the third 36-12. Wow. Fox was electric. – 6:49 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 3Q | Kings 83, Magic 77

Fox: 22 points

Sabonis: 21 points, 9 rebounds

Banchero: 23 points, 10 rebounds

F. Wagner: 17 points

Sacramento outscored Orlando 36-12 in the third quarter to take the lead for the first time tonight. – 6:49 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 3Q: Kings 83, Magic 77.

Orlando blew a 20-point lead and now trail by 6. Magic were outscored 36-12 in the quarter. – 6:49 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic outscored by the Kings in the 3rd 36-12.

Holy hell. – 6:49 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Birthday boy Trey Lyles for 3. Kings lead 83-77 going into the fourth quarter. – 6:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles drills the triple. Kings lead 83-77 heading to the fourth. Sabonis and Fox leading the way, but the team is playing with pace in the second half. – 6:49 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Paolo Banchero through three quarters:

23 PTS

10 REB

10-19 FG

26 MIN pic.twitter.com/xfIZjIi7Bc – 6:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

TD to Metu for the flying hammer. 80-77 Kings. – 6:48 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

31-12 run still going in the 3rd quarter for the Kings. They now lead 78-77 after trailing by 20. – 6:47 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

BOL BOL WITH THE 4-POINT PLAY 🎯👀

pic.twitter.com/kpfmjzi5ys – 6:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Kings erased Magic’s 20-point lead, leading 78-77 late in 3Q. – 6:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead. – 6:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Chimezie Metu makes them both. Kings take the lead 78-77. – 6:45 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

There have only been 4 rookies that have scored at least 20 points in a game this season:

Paolo Banchero (8)

Bennedict Mathurin (4)

Jabari Smith Jr. (1)

Keegan Murray (1) – 6:43 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

GMs trade for draft picks with the hopes to be able to select players of De’Aaron Fox’s talent. – 6:43 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Magic led the Kings 65-47 at half. Built a 20-point lead with a Banchero bucket to start the quarter.

But it’s now a one point lead for Orlando at 75-74 as Sacramento has dominated the 3rd Q, riding a 27-8 run. – 6:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Call stands. Sabonis picks up his fourth. – 6:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are challenging the call on Sabonis, who was just whistled for his fourth foul with 2:33 to play in the third quarter. – 6:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mike Brown is challenging the call against Sabonis. It’s his fourth if confirmed. – 6:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox has 13 points in the third quarter. One-point game. – 6:41 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox with another hoop. He has 13 in the quarter, 22 for the game. Kings down 75-74. – 6:40 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero is up to 21 points tonight, his eighth 20-point game this season. – 6:39 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Consistently starting the first and third quarters strong, instead of one or the other, is a major next step for the Sacramento Kings to become a winning team. – 6:39 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic led by 20 early in the 3Q, but now they’re only up 73-63 with 5:25 in the quarter.

Orlando with 5 turnovers through quarter’s 6 1/2 minutes. Had 7 in the entire first half. – 6:36 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

that franz footwork

@Wendell Carter Jr. » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/QxbKfI7cTG – 6:35 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

21-8 3rd quarter for the Sacramento Kings so far. Magic lead is down to 5. – 6:34 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Kings have outscored the Magic 21-8 in the third quarter, prompting a timeout by Orlando. – 6:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

After trailing by 20 early in the third quarter, the Kings have cut the Magic’s lead to five. – 6:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis flip. He’s up to 21. Kings down 5 at 73-68. – 6:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huerter with his third triple. 10 point game. – 6:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings defensive intensity just cranked up. They’ve cut the Magic’s lead to 11. – 6:28 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

ICYMI

@Bol Bol off the dribble 🤧 pic.twitter.com/EzIli3VxHv – 6:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huerter knocks down his second triple. Kings down 15. Timeout Orlando. – 6:24 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/7hGnStQMAW – 6:14 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Bol Bol has completely obviated the need for Mo Bamba, huh? He’s only playing 12.6 minutes this year, none in the first half tonight – 6:11 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner combined in the first half:

55 PTS

17 REB

22-30 FG

9 AST pic.twitter.com/tzHH5UUmlz – 6:09 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 65, Sacramento 47

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/w0FvAFyhMP – 6:08 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47

Orlando is shooting 60.5%. The Kings are getting outrebounded 27-14. – 6:06 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47.

Paolo Banchero/Franz Wagner: 15 points each

Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.

Bol Bol: 12 points (5-of-5 shooting), 3 rebounds. – 6:06 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Halftime | Magic 65, Kings 47

Banchero: 15 points, 7 rebounds

F. Wagner: 15 points, 4 assists

Sabonis: 15 points, 5 rebounds

Fox: 9 points, 2 assists – 6:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail the Magic big at the half. 65-47 Orlando. Sabonis has 15 points, 5 rebounds. Fox has 9 points. Magic’s length is an issue for Sacramento. – 6:05 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

It’s one thing to get bullied by Orlando’s size, but the Kings are being outplayed on the perimeter on both ends. – 6:05 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Doesn’t matter how many points you give up, if the Kings are struggling to score 50 in a half they are in big trouble. – 6:04 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Jamahl Mosley deserves a lot of credit for fitting these unorthodox Magic pieces together in a way that suddenly looks seamless the last few games. – 6:03 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

bol bol bol bol – 6:02 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bol Bol just converted a 4-point play to put the Magic up 18. Vibes are high at Amway Center. – 6:02 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol hitting a step-back, pull-up, and-1 3-pointer has the fans here in Amway Center on their feet.

Magic leading 61-43 late in the 2Q. – 6:02 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mike Brown is turning to Chimezie Metu. Game slipping out of control late in the 2nd. – 6:01 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

this sequence >>

@chuma_okeke » @Jalen Suggs » @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/v4N3L05xBq – 5:56 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Are the Orlando Magic the new lob city? – 5:51 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Paolo Banchero is 6-10 250 and Domantas Sabonis just powered through him like he wasn’t even there. – 5:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis just took Banchero to school. Big boy And-1. – 5:50 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

point franz is cooking rn

@Franz Wagner » @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/MbdSnlJcQN – 5:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter is finally on the board with a triple. – 5:48 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Great two man game by Domantas Sabonis & Terence Davis. – 5:47 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Really nice give and go from Sabonis to Davis and then back to Sabonis for the finish. Sabonis is up to 11 points. – 5:47 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Franz Wagner running the PnR like CP3 in his prime. Picking Kings apart – 5:44 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

DeVos Family Foundation Supports Grieving Children and Families with Donation to @newhope_forkids

✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA

nba.com/magic/news/dev… – 5:44 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

idk why this surprises me, but: the Magic are crushing the Kings on the glass, 15-8, in the early going here. – 5:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

🚨 5-0 alert: Fox to Monk for 3 – 5:42 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Kings haven’t found a defensive answer for Franz.

He’s up to 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting early in the 2Q. – 5:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huge hammer in transition for Richaun Holmes. Reward the big. – 5:39 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

just throw it UP

@Franz Wagner » @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/oZ76HdrzJT – 5:35 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Sacramento 25

#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/XN6PeCWLUI – 5:35 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Magic 33, Kings 25.

Franz Wagner: 9 points, 2 assists

Bol Bol: 8 points, 2 rebounds

Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 5 rebounds. – 5:35 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

After Kings cut the Magic lead to three, they give up a 7-0 run. Monk gets a bucket late, but Kings trail 33-25 after 1Q. – 5:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are lucky to be down 8 at the end of the 1st quarter. – 5:34 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 1Q | Magic 33, Kings 25

F. Wagner: 9 points, 2 assists

Bol: 8 points, 2 rebounds

Sabonis: 7 points

Lyles: 6 points – 5:34 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Magic are playing some beautiful half-court basketball. Never thought I’d type such a sentence after the last few seasons – 5:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray for 3. The Kings trailed by 14 but now it’s a three-point game. – 5:29 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Back-to-back buckets from Domas 💪

@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/1SCe56NwrO – 5:29 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are getting physical with the Magic. They’ve cut the deficit to 3 at 26-23 after a Keegan Murray triple. – 5:29 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

count it 😤

tuff finish @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/Gc918plCex – 5:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

We have a rebound! Kings go over 7 minutes without a board. Allow the Magic to shoot 11-of-13 to start the game. – 5:25 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol’s having himself a night so far: 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 5:24 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Bol Bol is up to 8 points after a finish spin and finish over Sabonis. – 5:24 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

we see you bol 👀

@Bol Bol » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/NqEAxEZsBN – 5:23 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles with a nice power move in the post. Kings have still yet to register a rebound over 6 minutes into the game. – 5:23 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

paolo to franz. corner pocket. 💰

@Paolo Banchero » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/6iGz6lF4Iz – 5:21 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero euro-steps through the paint and finishes for the and-1. He hits the FT and is up to 5 points early. – 5:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Slow starts after multiple days of rest/practice are even more frustrating. Kings are getting bullied early. – 5:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Magic’s size is giving the Kings all kinds of problems. – 5:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nearly four minutes into the game and the Kings have yet to register a rebound. – 5:17 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Franz Wagner up to 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting early in the 1Q. – 5:17 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Good timeout early by Mike Brown #Magic 4-5 FGs including Bol Bol unabated coast-to-coast layup #Kings trail 8-5 Orlando has yet to attempt a 3 in attack mode – 5:16 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,221 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Kings and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/i2TFw49plR – 5:13 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol is HERE.

Fans in Amway showed Bol love after that coast-to-coast dunk. – 5:13 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The fans love Bol Bol. – 5:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bol Bol is a problem. – 5:12 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox picks up where he left off, hitting a 3-pointer to get the Kings on the scoreboard. – 5:12 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings give up an offensive rebound and 2nd chance bucket on the opening Magic possession. Buckle up. – 5:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings get on the board with a De’Aaron Fox 3-ball. Welcome back. 3-2 Kings. – 5:11 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol with the putback for the Magic’s first points. – 5:11 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis – 5:09 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @kevin_huerter

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Keegan Murray

👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WknDtzLRfF – 4:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. – 4:27 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Kings coach Mike Brown on his relationship with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who Brown referred to as a little brother.

Mosley was an assistant coach on Brown’s staff in Cleveland during the 2013-14 season. pic.twitter.com/2WfYz041Jn – 4:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Magic:

G De’Aaron Fox

G Kevin Huerter

F Harrison Barnes

F Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis – 4:19 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “@NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23.”

Orlando’s games on Dec. 18 at BOS and Feb. 5 at CHA will also be featured.

#MagicTogether – 4:18 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The last Keegan vs. Paolo matchup produced one of the best Summer League games in recent memory 😤

They face off again today in Orlando 👑 pic.twitter.com/BmQ5gKjIE5 – 4:08 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Terrence Ross is available to play tonight vs. the Kings, Jamahl Mosley said. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. will start. – 3:27 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

saturday night first five 🪄

🪄 @Jalen Suggs

🪄 @Franz Wagner

🪄 @Paolo Banchero

🪄 @Bol Bol

🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/Nlvy1MGuis – 3:19 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s starters vs. Kings: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 3:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

INJURY UPDATE:

@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will be available to play tonight vs. Sacramento.

Ross missed Orlando’s last game (November 3) due to a left knee contusion.

#MagicTogether – 3:17 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Terrence Ross will be available for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 3:14 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Kings tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/nrXmawYEEm – 3:09 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

sleeveless saturdays. pic.twitter.com/uGNsQ0Dkmf – 2:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

League source confirms that De’Aaron Fox has been cleared to play today against Orlando. Fox missed Wednesday’s loss in Miami with a right knee bone bruise. @Jason Anderson first – 2:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3-pointers per game by a rookie all-time:

2.7 — Bennedict Mathurin

2.7 — Keegan Murray

Nobody else has more than 2.5 pic.twitter.com/3HxTol47Kx – 2:14 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

According to a league source, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (knee) has been cleared to play and will be available for today’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 2:02 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings-Magic gameday live: Murray vs. Banchero in marquee rookie matchup; Fox injury watch sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:31 PM