Kings 126, Magic 123: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Sacramento Kings (3-5) play against the Orlando Magic (8-8) at Amway Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 5, 2022
Sacramento Kings 126, Orlando Magic 123 (Final/OT)
Sacramento Kings
LIGHT THE BEAM!
#KingsFTW
“Here’s a 35-footer for the win….HE’S GOT THE BUCKET!!”
Enjoy @ggerould's call of the @De'Aaron Fox game-winner as heard on Kings Radio on @Sactown1140
Sacramento Kings
❄️❄️❄️
This angle is too cold of @De'Aaron Fox's game-winner!
Bol Bol on scoring a career-high 23 points:
“For me, it was just being aggressive from the start. Any time I’m aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end, that’s when I play at my best.” – 8:38 PM
Paolo Banchero on De’Aaron Fox’s game-winner:
That’s how the game goes. It happened to me in college; the first one in the league. You gotta give him credit. Fox got hot. … He is a great player and you just gotta tip your cap to a guy like that. He made a hell of a shot. – 8:32 PM
That game in Orlando was a hurricane
Magic went up 20 early in 3rd quarter… Kings flipped them by 30 points in like the next 13 minutes… game still gets to OT… then it ends like that. – 8:25 PM
In his interview at @SdnaGr, Domantas Sabonis explained how beneficial for him is to play alongside threats like Fox, Huerter, Monk, Murray.
Tonight he counted 6 assists Vs. Magic and assisted 16 pts.
Assists to Huerter: 3
Assists to Fox: 2
Assist to Lyles: 1
#SacramentoProud
Sacramento Kings
De’Aaron Fox scored 37 PTS while Malik Monk (15 PTS) and Trey Lyles (15 PTS) combined for 30 off the bench in Sacramento’s 126-123 overtime win over the Magic 👑
#KingsFTW
Sacramento Kings
“He’s extremely confident. He pulled up and hit a big shot for us to win the game.”
Coach Brown on Fox's Game Winner
Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero became the second teenager to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game in NBA history.
The other player: LeBron James
David Baumann
Magic are just 2-8, but the best thing that could have possibly happened this season for the @Orlando Magic is the immediate impact of @Paolo Banchero.
The #1 pick is a beast.
He went off for career-highs (thru 10G) of 33p/15r tonight. – 8:02 PM
28 points for De’Aaron Fox in the second half and overtime on his way to 37. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman
The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road with a loss in Orlando on Thursday.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings now have 5 buzzer- beaters in the last 3 seasons. No other team has more than 3 (Mavs). Everyone else has 2, 1 or 0.
basketball-reference.com/friv/buzzer-be… – 7:57 PM
FINAL BOX: Sacramento 126, Orlando 123 (OT)
#MagicTogether
Franz Wagner tonight:
31 PTS
6 AST
31 PTS
6 AST
13-22 FG
Magic blow 20-point lead, fall to Kings in overtime on Fox’s buzzer-beater orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:55 PM
Jason Anderson
From Kings PR: With 37 points tonight at ORL, De’Aaron Fox has posted three 30-point games in just seven appearances. He is the first Kings player with 3+ 30-point outings in their first seven games of a season since DeMarcus Cousins (3) in 2016-17. – 7:53 PM
From Kings:
With 37 points tonight at ORL, De’Aaron Fox has posted three 30-point games in just seven appearances. He is the first Kings player with 3+ 30-point outings in their first seven games of a season since DeMarcus Cousins (3) in 2016-17. – 7:52 PM
Paolo Banchero this season:
22.9 PPG
8.4 RPG
1.0 BPG
The last rookie to average those numbers was Shaq.
Sacramento Kings
FINAL: Kings outlast the Magic, 126-123
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 37 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
👑 @Malik Monk 15 PTS, 5 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 25 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
Presented by @RedHawkCasino
Sacramento Kings
“The basket starts looking like the ocean”
@De’Aaron Fox tonight:
🦊 37 PTS
🦊 5 REBS
🦊 3 ASTS
I guess the Kings shouldn’t trade De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/Zdz1ABmkoG – 7:52 PM
From the Kings:
With 37 points tonight at ORL, De’Aaron Fox has posted three 30-point games in just seven appearances. He is the first Kings player with 3+ 30-point outings in their first seven games of a season since DeMarcus Cousins (3) in 2016-17. – 7:52 PM
What just happened? The Kings looked completely overmatched by the Magic’s length early on Saturday. They made adjustments at the half and erased a huge deficit to come away with a big time 126-123 OT win. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings improved to 3-5 on the season. – 7:51 PM
Insane ending to Kings/ Magic. FOX CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/vnn6GoEiyL – 7:50 PM
Crazy ending in Orlando. De’Aaron Fox called game with a big-time 3-point shot.
Kings win! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/rfJcZWCEjE – 7:50 PM
Anthony Slater
De'Aaron Fox in Orlando today: 37 points, 28 coming in second half/OT, dropped this 35-footer at the buzzer for the win
Fox’s 3 at buzzer in OT in Orlando & Sacramento has won 3 of 4 & wraps up 4-game road trip at #Warriors on Monday night #NBA – 7:50 PM
De’Aaron Fox should’ve never been in a position to have to hit that game winner. Kings totally blew it.
But superstars bail their teams out. Fox is a superstar. – 7:49 PM
J. Michael Falgoust
The end of #MagicKings was bonkers. Magic down 4. Waning seconds. Cut to 2. Trap w/o fouling. Get the TO and Okeke ties it. Then Fox does this at the buzzer 👀
Bol Bol tonight:
23 PTS*
7 REB
10-11 FG
2-3 3P
37 MIN
*career-high
De’Aaron Fox hits a game-winning three-pointer to end the game against Orlando. He finished the game with 37 points.
The Magic forced a turnover, which led to an easy dunk by Chuma Okeke to tie the game with 2.5 seconds left. De’Aaron Fox comes up the court and drains the 32-foot game-winner as time expired.
Kings win, 126-123. pic.twitter.com/TymxCOjeZn – 7:47 PM
Sacramento Kings
FOX AT THE BUZZER!!! 🦊
#KingsFTW
Domantas Sabonis vs Orlando Magic
25 points
11 rebounds
10-14 FG
6 assists
Domas did it all once again. #SacramentoProud – 7:47 PM
Sacramento Kings
FOX CALLED GAME FROM THE LOGO! – 7:46 PM
Sabonis tonight:
25 PTS
11 REB
6 AST
10-14 FG
A couple of clutch FT in OT.
What a crazy game-winner from De’Aaron Fox. Tough loss for the Magic. – 7:46 PM
Kings-Magic was incredible. I really love the basketball part of the NBA. – 7:45 PM
PUT DE’AARON FOX IN THE FREAKING ALL-STAR GAME @NBA – 7:45 PM
The Kings Magic ending is one of the craziest endings to an NBA game in years. – 7:45 PM
De’Aaron Fox in his return
37 points
14-24 FG
5 rebounds
1 winning shot in overtime
The Sacramento Kings took their 3rd season win over the Orlando Magic.
Fox is DIFFERENT! #SacramentoProud – 7:45 PM
Kings win. – 7:45 PM
JUST HOW THEY DREW IT UP.
DE’AARON FOX!! – 7:45 PM
Bol Bol career high:
23 PTS
10-11 FG
2-3 3P
1-1 FT
Didn't miss a shot until OT.
Paolo Banchero in the loss:
33 PTS
15 REB
Joins LeBron as the only teenager in NBA history with a 30/15 game.
WOW, De’Aaron Fox knocks down a deep 3 at the buzzer.
Kings beat Magic 126-123 in overtime. – 7:45 PM
Jason Anderson
De’Aaron Fox for the win! – 7:44 PM
Monk turnover. Tie game. – 7:44 PM
Monk hits the second. But Fox picks up the foul with 11.7 remaining. 123-119 Kings. Suggs shooting 2. – 7:43 PM
Sabonis struggled from the free throw line today but knocked down two clutch ones in overtime. – 7:43 PM
Jamal Cain goes from Heat emergency availability Friday in Indiana to Sioux Falls Skyforce starter tonight in Iowa. Opening-night starting lineup for Heat G League team:
Jon Elmore
Mychal Mulder
DJ Stewart
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson – 7:42 PM
Monk drops in the first. 122-119. 14.1 remaining. – 7:42 PM
Franz Wagner lay up. Monk fouled. 121-119. 14.1 remaining. – 7:41 PM
Redemption for Domantas Sabonis at the free throw line. – 7:41 PM
Sabonis hits the second. 121-117 Kings. 20.5 remaining. – 7:41 PM
Sabonis hits the first one. 3 point game. – 7:40 PM
Jason Anderson
Domantas Sabonis is 4 of 11 at the free-throw line tonight. Two big ones coming up. – 7:40 PM
Sabonis to the line. 20.5 remaining. Kings up 119-117 in OT. – 7:39 PM
jalen suggs is on track to grab the torch jrue holiday and marcus smart currently share. game-changing defensive play after game-changing defensive play. – 7:38 PM
David Baumann
Franz with 29 now. Magic trail by 2 in OT. 25 seconds left, Kings ball. – 7:38 PM
Franz Wagner scores quickly out of the timeout to cut the lead to 2 with 25 seconds left. – 7:38 PM
Sacramento Kings
MALIK. MONK.
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs
Kings up 4, which is basically a three-possession lead with the way the Magic have shot the long ball tonight – 7:36 PM
Trey Lyles is called for an offensive foul. The Magic have the ball down 119-115 with 28.3 to go. – 7:36 PM
Malik freaking Monk. 💰💰💰💰💰 – 7:34 PM
Huge triple from Malik Monk. 119-113 Kings. less than a minute to play. – 7:34 PM
Wow, Paolo Banchero got absolutely mugged. No call. – 7:32 PM
Kings call a timeout with 1:06 left in OT up 116-113. – 7:32 PM
David Baumann
Sacramento flops like mad – 7:30 PM
NBA teens with 30-point, 15-rebound performances (via @ESPNStatsInfo):
LeBron James
Paolo Banchero – 7:30 PM
There’s the Harrison Barnes we know. Huge three. – 7:29 PM
Harrison Barnes triple. Where has that been. Kings up 115-111. – 7:28 PM
David Baumann
Bol Bol for 3.
He’s got 23 points on 10/10 FG. – 7:28 PM
Jason Anderson
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has a season-high 34 points vs. the Magic. – 7:28 PM
Sacramento Kings
Clutch bucket from 🦊 ties it at 106-106 👑
We’re headed to overtime.
@De'Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs
Bol Bol is absolute food defensively…..but he’s sooooooo skilled offensively – 7:27 PM
Bol Bol drains a corner 3-pointer in OT to go up to 23 points. He is 10-10 from the field. – 7:27 PM
De’Aaron Fox is going to do what DeMarcus Cousins did and make it impossible for the league to ignore him. – 7:27 PM
The Magic miss two shots in the final seconds that could have won it. The game will now go to OT tied at 106. – 7:26 PM
the Kings are +27 on three-pointers tonight in a game headed to OT lmao – 7:25 PM
END OF 4TH QUARTER BOX: Orlando 106, Sacramento 106
#MagicTogether
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/TSFjKK7ot6 – 7:25 PM
heading to OT in the O.
106-106. – 7:23 PM
the Magic dominated the Kings for 36 minutes. But it only takes one Ass quarter. We’re headed to OT. – 7:23 PM
Overtime in Orlando.
Kings have missed 9 free throws tonight. – 7:23 PM
Paolo Banchero through regulation:
33 PTS*
15 REB*
14-25 FG
*career-high marks pic.twitter.com/IiyOcm0bVq – 7:23 PM
Jason Anderson
Kings and Magic going to overtime. – 7:23 PM
And we’re headed to overtime.
Magic 106, Kings 106. – 7:22 PM
De’Aaron Fox has made 21 straight free throws. – 7:22 PM
The Kings double Bol Bol in the post, as one does, and he fires a laser to Wendell Carter Jr. – 7:22 PM
33 PTS for the rook ‼
@Paolo Banchero
The size of the Orlando Magic is creating so many mismatches for the Kings. – 7:21 PM
J. Michael Falgoust
Huerter defending Banchero in space is just asking for it #MagicKings
Paolo Banchero is so good. It’s remains hilarious that he couldn’t solve Brady Manek. Lolololol – 7:20 PM
David Baumann
Paolo Banchero could be a legit All Star this year.
33 pts 15 reb
He just out the Magic up 104-100 with an incredible bucket – 7:20 PM
Paolo Banchero is 19 years old in his 10th NBA game and is quite often the best player on the floor. This is very exciting. – 7:19 PM
Paolo Banchero adds to his career night with a layup. He is up to 33 points and 15 rebounds as the Magic lead 104-100 with 1:22 left.
His 33 points are the most in the NBA this season by a rookie. – 7:19 PM
Big feed from Barnes to Metu for the dunk. Kings down 102-100. – 7:18 PM
BOL BOL 💰 – 7:17 PM
Bol Bol gives the Magic a 4-point lead with 1:57 left to play. – 7:17 PM
Not a fan of those iso De’Aaron Fox mid-range jumpers without movement in close games. – 7:17 PM
Paolo Banchero has a career-high 30 points and 14 rebounds in the closing minutes of the 4th quarter. – 7:16 PM
Tie game 98-98. 3:08 remaining. Kings ball. Banchero has a career-high 31 points and 14 rebounds. – 7:16 PM
Paolo Banchero is the second-fastest Magic rookie to score 30 points in a game, via @Orlando Magic PR:
Shaq: 3 games
Banchero: 10 games
Penny: 24 games
Scott: 26 games
F. Wagner: 35 games
Ok, I’ll bite.
If the Kings move Harrison Barnes out of the lineup and start Malik Monk, Huerter moves to the three, does that make the Kings better? Isn’t the 2nd unit even worse then? – 7:13 PM
Magic rookies with 30/10 in a game:
— Shaq
— Paolo
That's it.
Jason Anderson
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero has a career-high 30 points vs. the Kings. – 7:12 PM
Paolo Banchero has set a new career-high with 30 points with one more FT to come after the timeout. – 7:12 PM
Paolo Banchero with his first 30-point game (and counting) after that free throw. – 7:11 PM
That ball movement by the Kings was beautiful. – 7:11 PM
Sabonis misses 1-of-2 at the stripe. He’s 2-for-9 from the line in a tie game. – 7:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson
I expect experienced teams like Miami or Golden State to be able to stop the Kings surge and close out games this quickly. Sacramento can’t allow younger teams like Orlando to do it to them too. – 7:08 PM
David Baumann
Bol Bol gives the Magic the lead again at 94-82.
Bol has 18 points on a perfect 8/8 FG. – 7:06 PM
Paolo Banchero ties the game up on a mid-range shot with 6:40 to go. Bol Bol follows it up with a jumper to give the Magic the lead back. – 7:06 PM
Kings trail 94-92. – 7:06 PM
The Kings are 9/17 (52%) from the foul line. – 7:05 PM
Sabonis misses both free throws. He’s killing the Kings at the line. – 7:05 PM
David Baumann
Suggs to Banchero for the dunk to cut the deficit to two at 92-90…
Paolo now with 27 points on 12/21 FG.
He’s got 12 rebounds as well. – 7:04 PM
The Orlando Magic are not far off from being a playoff contender in the East. I really like what they are building and their roster in loaded with talent.
Kings are still closer though at this point and the final score should reflect that. – 7:04 PM
Bol Bol double-digit scoring games:
1 — First 3 seasons
6 — This season
David Baumann
Bol Bol now has 16 points on a perfect 7/7 FGs.
He came into tonight ranked 3rd in the NBA in FG% at 65.5%. – 7:02 PM
Bol Bol is one of the best stories of the young NBA season so far. – 7:01 PM
Bol Bol whips ass, love this dude – 7:01 PM
Bol Bol has scored the last 4 points for the Magic to cut the Kings’ lead to 4 with 8:03 to go. Bol is up to 16 points. – 7:00 PM
gotta give the Kings credit, they’ve taken this game every bit as much as the Magic have crapped it away. – 7:00 PM
Malik Monk is really settling in nicely to his 2nd unit role. He’s a team-high +19 (has a positive plus/minus at half) and really picks up the slack when the starters struggle. – 6:59 PM
The Magic, down by 10 with 9:20 left, have brought their starters back in the game. Banchero immediately scores to cut the lead to 8. – 6:58 PM
Sacramento Kings
Mezie out here FLYIN’ 👑
@TerenceDavisJr 🤝 @Chimezie Metu | #RoarWithUs
maybe getting the Kings into the penalty here (three team fouls in the first two minutes of the fourth) will do the trick. Scoring with the clock stopped is Good. – 6:56 PM
Jason Anderson
Technical foul on Terence Davis.
Mike Brown: “C’mon TD.” – 6:56 PM
From the Kings:
The Kings outscored Orlando, 36-12, in Q3. The +24-point differential is the highest by SAC in Q3 since 12/12/16 vs. LAL (+26). – 6:54 PM
Happy birthday Trey Lyles. Another triple. Huge off the bench. – 6:54 PM
looking more and more likely that Mo Bamba’s gonna get a DNP-CD tonight. Even Admiral Schofield ahead of him in the rotation now. – 6:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson
Paolo Banchero has more 20/10 games this season than
Bam
Embiid
Gobert
Vucevic
Sabonis
The only rookie with a 20/10 game. pic.twitter.com/O6RafFCGo7 – 6:53 PM
Sacramento Kings
Kings outscore the Magic 36-12 in the 3rd quarter to take a 83-77 lead into the 4th 💪 pic.twitter.com/Vz8mf5hS5N – 6:51 PM
Kings drub the Magic by a 36-12 margin in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/7dhxbMcqRf – 6:50 PM
Kings outscored Orlando 36-12 in the 3rd quarter to take an 83-77 lead into the 4th. – 6:50 PM
Kings win the third 36-12. Wow. Fox was electric. – 6:49 PM
End of 3Q | Kings 83, Magic 77
Fox: 22 points
Sabonis: 21 points, 9 rebounds
Banchero: 23 points, 10 rebounds
F. Wagner: 17 points
Sacramento outscored Orlando 36-12 in the third quarter to take the lead for the first time tonight. – 6:49 PM
End of 3Q: Kings 83, Magic 77.
Orlando blew a 20-point lead and now trail by 6. Magic were outscored 36-12 in the quarter. – 6:49 PM
David Baumann
Magic outscored by the Kings in the 3rd 36-12.
Holy hell. – 6:49 PM
Jason Anderson
Birthday boy Trey Lyles for 3. Kings lead 83-77 going into the fourth quarter. – 6:49 PM
Trey Lyles drills the triple. Kings lead 83-77 heading to the fourth. Sabonis and Fox leading the way, but the team is playing with pace in the second half. – 6:49 PM
Paolo Banchero through three quarters:
23 PTS
10 REB
10-19 FG
26 MIN
TD to Metu for the flying hammer. 80-77 Kings. – 6:48 PM
31-12 run still going in the 3rd quarter for the Kings. They now lead 78-77 after trailing by 20. – 6:47 PM
BOL BOL WITH THE 4-POINT PLAY 🎯👀
pic.twitter.com/kpfmjzi5ys
Kings erased Magic’s 20-point lead, leading 78-77 late in 3Q. – 6:46 PM
Kings lead. – 6:45 PM
Jason Anderson
Chimezie Metu makes them both. Kings take the lead 78-77. – 6:45 PM
There have only been 4 rookies that have scored at least 20 points in a game this season:
Paolo Banchero (8)
Bennedict Mathurin (4)
Jabari Smith Jr. (1)
Keegan Murray (1) – 6:43 PM
GMs trade for draft picks with the hopes to be able to select players of De’Aaron Fox’s talent. – 6:43 PM
David Baumann
Magic led the Kings 65-47 at half. Built a 20-point lead with a Banchero bucket to start the quarter.
But it’s now a one point lead for Orlando at 75-74 as Sacramento has dominated the 3rd Q, riding a 27-8 run. – 6:43 PM
Call stands. Sabonis picks up his fourth. – 6:43 PM
Jason Anderson
The Kings are challenging the call on Sabonis, who was just whistled for his fourth foul with 2:33 to play in the third quarter. – 6:42 PM
Mike Brown is challenging the call against Sabonis. It’s his fourth if confirmed. – 6:42 PM
Jason Anderson
De’Aaron Fox has 13 points in the third quarter. One-point game. – 6:41 PM
Fox with another hoop. He has 13 in the quarter, 22 for the game. Kings down 75-74. – 6:40 PM
Paolo Banchero is up to 21 points tonight, his eighth 20-point game this season. – 6:39 PM
Consistently starting the first and third quarters strong, instead of one or the other, is a major next step for the Sacramento Kings to become a winning team. – 6:39 PM
Magic led by 20 early in the 3Q, but now they’re only up 73-63 with 5:25 in the quarter.
Orlando with 5 turnovers through quarter’s 6 1/2 minutes. Had 7 in the entire first half. – 6:36 PM
that franz footwork
@Wendell Carter Jr. » @Franz Wagner
21-8 3rd quarter for the Sacramento Kings so far. Magic lead is down to 5. – 6:34 PM
Kings have outscored the Magic 21-8 in the third quarter, prompting a timeout by Orlando. – 6:34 PM
Jason Anderson
After trailing by 20 early in the third quarter, the Kings have cut the Magic’s lead to five. – 6:34 PM
Sabonis flip. He’s up to 21. Kings down 5 at 73-68. – 6:33 PM
Huerter with his third triple. 10 point game. – 6:28 PM
Kings defensive intensity just cranked up. They’ve cut the Magic’s lead to 11. – 6:28 PM
ICYMI
@Bol Bol off the dribble 🤧
Huerter knocks down his second triple. Kings down 15. Timeout Orlando. – 6:24 PM
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/7hGnStQMAW – 6:14 PM
Bol Bol has completely obviated the need for Mo Bamba, huh? He’s only playing 12.6 minutes this year, none in the first half tonight – 6:11 PM
Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner combined in the first half:
55 PTS
17 REB
22-30 FG
9 AST
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 65, Sacramento 47
#MagicTogether
Jason Anderson
Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47
Orlando is shooting 60.5%. The Kings are getting outrebounded 27-14. – 6:06 PM
Halftime: Magic 65, Kings 47.
Paolo Banchero/Franz Wagner: 15 points each
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.
Bol Bol: 12 points (5-of-5 shooting), 3 rebounds. – 6:06 PM
Halftime | Magic 65, Kings 47
Banchero: 15 points, 7 rebounds
F. Wagner: 15 points, 4 assists
Sabonis: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Fox: 9 points, 2 assists – 6:05 PM
Kings trail the Magic big at the half. 65-47 Orlando. Sabonis has 15 points, 5 rebounds. Fox has 9 points. Magic’s length is an issue for Sacramento. – 6:05 PM
It’s one thing to get bullied by Orlando’s size, but the Kings are being outplayed on the perimeter on both ends. – 6:05 PM
Doesn’t matter how many points you give up, if the Kings are struggling to score 50 in a half they are in big trouble. – 6:04 PM
Jamahl Mosley deserves a lot of credit for fitting these unorthodox Magic pieces together in a way that suddenly looks seamless the last few games. – 6:03 PM
bol bol bol bol – 6:02 PM
Bol Bol just converted a 4-point play to put the Magic up 18. Vibes are high at Amway Center. – 6:02 PM
Bol Bol hitting a step-back, pull-up, and-1 3-pointer has the fans here in Amway Center on their feet.
Magic leading 61-43 late in the 2Q. – 6:02 PM
Mike Brown is turning to Chimezie Metu. Game slipping out of control late in the 2nd. – 6:01 PM
this sequence >>
@chuma_okeke » @Jalen Suggs » @Paolo Banchero
Are the Orlando Magic the new lob city? – 5:51 PM
Paolo Banchero is 6-10 250 and Domantas Sabonis just powered through him like he wasn’t even there. – 5:51 PM
Sabonis just took Banchero to school. Big boy And-1. – 5:50 PM
point franz is cooking rn
@Franz Wagner » @Wendell Carter Jr.
Kevin Huerter is finally on the board with a triple. – 5:48 PM
Great two man game by Domantas Sabonis & Terence Davis. – 5:47 PM
Really nice give and go from Sabonis to Davis and then back to Sabonis for the finish. Sabonis is up to 11 points. – 5:47 PM
J. Michael Falgoust
Franz Wagner running the PnR like CP3 in his prime. Picking Kings apart – 5:44 PM
DeVos Family Foundation Supports Grieving Children and Families with Donation to @newhope_forkids
nba.com/magic/news/dev… – 5:44 PM
idk why this surprises me, but: the Magic are crushing the Kings on the glass, 15-8, in the early going here. – 5:43 PM
Jason Anderson
🚨 5-0 alert: Fox to Monk for 3 – 5:42 PM
Kings haven’t found a defensive answer for Franz.
He’s up to 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting early in the 2Q. – 5:39 PM
Huge hammer in transition for Richaun Holmes. Reward the big. – 5:39 PM
just throw it UP
@Franz Wagner » @Wendell Carter Jr.
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Sacramento 25
#MagicTogether
End of 1Q: Magic 33, Kings 25.
Franz Wagner: 9 points, 2 assists
Bol Bol: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 5 rebounds. – 5:35 PM
After Kings cut the Magic lead to three, they give up a 7-0 run. Monk gets a bucket late, but Kings trail 33-25 after 1Q. – 5:34 PM
Kings are lucky to be down 8 at the end of the 1st quarter. – 5:34 PM
End of 1Q | Magic 33, Kings 25
F. Wagner: 9 points, 2 assists
Bol: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Sabonis: 7 points
Lyles: 6 points – 5:34 PM
J. Michael Falgoust
Magic are playing some beautiful half-court basketball. Never thought I’d type such a sentence after the last few seasons – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson
Keegan Murray for 3. The Kings trailed by 14 but now it’s a three-point game. – 5:29 PM
Sacramento Kings
Back-to-back buckets from Domas 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs
Kings are getting physical with the Magic. They’ve cut the deficit to 3 at 26-23 after a Keegan Murray triple. – 5:29 PM
count it 😤
tuff finish @Paolo Banchero
We have a rebound! Kings go over 7 minutes without a board. Allow the Magic to shoot 11-of-13 to start the game. – 5:25 PM
Bol Bol’s having himself a night so far: 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 5:24 PM
Bol Bol is up to 8 points after a finish spin and finish over Sabonis. – 5:24 PM
we see you bol 👀
@Bol Bol » @Franz Wagner
Trey Lyles with a nice power move in the post. Kings have still yet to register a rebound over 6 minutes into the game. – 5:23 PM
paolo to franz. corner pocket. 💰
@Paolo Banchero » @Franz Wagner
Paolo Banchero euro-steps through the paint and finishes for the and-1. He hits the FT and is up to 5 points early. – 5:20 PM
Slow starts after multiple days of rest/practice are even more frustrating. Kings are getting bullied early. – 5:20 PM
Jason Anderson
The Magic’s size is giving the Kings all kinds of problems. – 5:19 PM
Nearly four minutes into the game and the Kings have yet to register a rebound. – 5:17 PM
Franz Wagner up to 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting early in the 1Q. – 5:17 PM
Good timeout early by Mike Brown #Magic 4-5 FGs including Bol Bol unabated coast-to-coast layup #Kings trail 8-5 Orlando has yet to attempt a 3 in attack mode – 5:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,221 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
The Kings and Magic have tipped off!
Bol Bol is HERE.
Fans in Amway showed Bol love after that coast-to-coast dunk. – 5:13 PM
The fans love Bol Bol. – 5:13 PM
Bol Bol is a problem. – 5:12 PM
Jason Anderson
De’Aaron Fox picks up where he left off, hitting a 3-pointer to get the Kings on the scoreboard. – 5:12 PM
Kings give up an offensive rebound and 2nd chance bucket on the opening Magic possession. Buckle up. – 5:12 PM
Kings get on the board with a De’Aaron Fox 3-ball. Welcome back. 3-2 Kings. – 5:11 PM
Bol Bol with the putback for the Magic’s first points. – 5:11 PM
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 5:09 PM
Sacramento Kings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Domantas Sabonis
Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox will start today after missing the Heat game earlier this week. Good news for the Kings. – 4:27 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on his relationship with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who Brown referred to as a little brother.
Mosley was an assistant coach on Brown’s staff in Cleveland during the 2013-14 season. pic.twitter.com/2WfYz041Jn – 4:24 PM
Jason Anderson
Kings starters vs. Magic:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 4:19 PM
Tonight’s @Orlando Magic game vs Sacramento (5 pm ET start) will air in primetime in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) as part of “@NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by #NBA2K23.”
Orlando’s games on Dec. 18 at BOS and Feb. 5 at CHA will also be featured.
Sacramento Kings
The last Keegan vs. Paolo matchup produced one of the best Summer League games in recent memory 😤
They face off again today in Orlando 👑
Terrence Ross is available to play tonight vs. the Kings, Jamahl Mosley said. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. will start. – 3:27 PM
saturday night first five 🪄
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr.
Magic’s starters vs. Kings: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 3:18 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will be available to play tonight vs. Sacramento.
Ross missed Orlando’s last game (November 3) due to a left knee contusion.
Terrence Ross will be available for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 3:14 PM
Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Kings tonight at Amway Center pic.twitter.com/nrXmawYEEm – 3:09 PM
sleeveless saturdays. pic.twitter.com/uGNsQ0Dkmf – 2:54 PM
League source confirms that De’Aaron Fox has been cleared to play today against Orlando. Fox missed Wednesday’s loss in Miami with a right knee bone bruise. @Jason Anderson first – 2:35 PM
Most 3-pointers per game by a rookie all-time:
2.7 — Bennedict Mathurin
2.7 — Keegan Murray
Nobody else has more than 2.5 pic.twitter.com/3HxTol47Kx – 2:14 PM
Jason Anderson
According to a league source, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (knee) has been cleared to play and will be available for today’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 2:02 PM
Jason Anderson
Kings-Magic gameday live: Murray vs. Banchero in marquee rookie matchup; Fox injury watch sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:31 PM
