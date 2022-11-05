ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A petty App State fan smoked a cigar at Kyle Field during Texas A&M loss

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Texas A&M did not have a good Saturday.

After missing a good chunk of its lineup due to a flu outbreak, the team lost its fifth-straight game of the 2022 season in a 41-24 defeat to Florida.

It’s the worst stretch the program has faced in 42 years, going all the way back to 1980.

The disastrous year in College Station also includes a shocking home loss to Appalachian State.

For Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, a No. 6 ranking to start the season has plummeted to a majorly disappointing 3-6 record. The team will have to win out to be eligible for a bowl game.

Nobody had a better troll of the Aggies than this fellow, who wore App State gear at Kyle Field while smoking a cigar as the home team collapsed to the Gators.

Though, this being the internet, folks had no problem filing in to take their shots at one of the most down-bad teams in college football.

